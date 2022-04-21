'The club is broken' - Gary Neville makes shocking reaction to appointment of Erik Ten Hag

After weeks of speculation, the Dutch tactician was finally revealed as the new Manchester United manager on Thursday morning. Following the announcement, Ten Hag revealed how excited he is and is looking forward to bringing success back to Old Trafford.

"It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United.I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve." , Ten Hag said.

Manchester United

Reacting to the appointment, Gary Neville said he feels sorry for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag as the rot in the club is deep.

"There are a lot of things the players could have done better, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could have done better, Ralf Rangnick maybe could have done better, but fundamentally the club is broken on and off the pitch," Neville said.

pulse senegal

Despite his pessimistic stance, Neville believes that Manchester United will eventually return to the pinnacle of the footballing world.

"One thing I'll guarantee you is that Manchester United will come back and they'll be successful because the world is round and they're too big and a great club.

"I've got no worries about the long-term, it might be five years, 10 years or 15 years. Just like I never had any doubts that Liverpool would come back one day. I feel sorry for him [Erik Ten Hag]." Neville said.

Imago

Manchester United are dangerously close to falling out of the Champions League places following a run of patchy form.