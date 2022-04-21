'The club is broken' - Gary Neville makes shocking reaction to appointment of Erik Ten Hag

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville had reacted to the appointment of Erik Ten Hag as the team's new manager.

Gary Neville
Gary Neville

Former coach turned pundit Gary Neville has made a pessimistic admission following the appointment of Dutch manager as Manchester United manager.

Recommended articles

After weeks of speculation, the Dutch tactician was finally revealed as the new Manchester United manager on Thursday morning. Following the announcement, Ten Hag revealed how excited he is and is looking forward to bringing success back to Old Trafford.

"It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United.I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve." , Ten Hag said.

Erik Ten Hag
Erik Ten Hag Manchester United

Reacting to the appointment, Gary Neville said he feels sorry for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag as the rot in the club is deep.

"There are a lot of things the players could have done better, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could have done better, Ralf Rangnick maybe could have done better, but fundamentally the club is broken on and off the pitch," Neville said.

Manchester United players have come under criticism for questionable performances in recent weeks
Manchester United players have come under criticism for questionable performances in recent weeks pulse senegal

Despite his pessimistic stance, Neville believes that Manchester United will eventually return to the pinnacle of the footballing world.

"One thing I'll guarantee you is that Manchester United will come back and they'll be successful because the world is round and they're too big and a great club.

"I've got no worries about the long-term, it might be five years, 10 years or 15 years. Just like I never had any doubts that Liverpool would come back one day. I feel sorry for him [Erik Ten Hag]." Neville said.

Manchester United last won the Premier League title in 2013
Manchester United last won the Premier League title in 2013 Imago

Manchester United are dangerously close to falling out of the Champions League places following a run of patchy form.

As Ten Hag would ideally like to take charge of a Champions League team, The Red Devils will hope to finish the season strongly, starting with a win when they travel to old foes Arsenal on April 23.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda Niyi is a sports journalist and content creator. He unapologetically gives an opinion on key happenings in the world of Sports

More from category

  • Manchester United announces Erik Ten Hag as new manager

    'It's not a coaching problem' Manchester United fans speak to Pulse on Erik Ten Hag succeeding Solskjaer, Mourinho, others

  • Gary Neville

    'The club is broken' - Gary Neville makes shocking reaction to appointment of Erik Ten Hag

  • Erik Ten Hag previously worked with Cyriel Dessers a Utrecht

    Manchester United’s new manager Erik Ten Hag has only coached ONE Super Eagles star in his career so far

Recommended articles

'It's not a coaching problem' Manchester United fans speak to Pulse on Erik Ten Hag succeeding Solskjaer, Mourinho, others

'It's not a coaching problem' Manchester United fans speak to Pulse on Erik Ten Hag succeeding Solskjaer, Mourinho, others

'The club is broken' - Gary Neville makes shocking reaction to appointment of Erik Ten Hag

'The club is broken' - Gary Neville makes shocking reaction to appointment of Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United’s new manager Erik Ten Hag has only coached ONE Super Eagles star in his career so far

Manchester United’s new manager Erik Ten Hag has only coached ONE Super Eagles star in his career so far

Harry Maguire calls police after receiving 'Shocking' Bomb threat

Harry Maguire calls police after receiving 'Shocking' Bomb threat

'Guardiola-wannabe' - 5 facts about Erik ten Hag you did not know

'Guardiola-wannabe' - 5 facts about Erik ten Hag you did not know

'Van De Beek must be the happiest footballer right now' - Reactions as Manchester United appoint Erik ten Hag ahead of Pochettino

'Van De Beek must be the happiest footballer right now' - Reactions as Manchester United appoint Erik ten Hag ahead of Pochettino

Trending

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme returns to train with Wolves 4 years after retirement

Cancer free Carl Ikeme is back training with Wolves
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Okocha, Adebayor star as African legends beat George Weah XI in charity game [Video]

Okocha, Adebayor star as Africa legends beat George Weah XI in charity game [Credit - Yusuf Mafin Sherif/Wesley}
SUPER EAGLES

'So suddenly you know Dessers?' - Eguavoen blasted for congratulating Chukwueze, Iheanacho, other Nigerians in European semifinals

Samuel Chukwueze and Cyril Dessers both scored vital goals to help their clubs progress to this season's European semifinals
UEL & UECL

Meet the 9 Nigerians who could join Samuel Chukwueze in a European semi-final

Some of the Super Eagles stars who could join Samuel Chukwueze in a European semi-final later today.