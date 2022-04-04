QATAR 2022

Netherlands manager Louis Van Gaal speaks on battle with cancer

Niyi Iyanda
Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal opened up on his ordeal with Prostate cancer on a Dutch Television show on Sunday

Netherlands Manager Louis Van gaal

Former Manchester United manager Louis Van Gaal has revealed that Gaal has revealed that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The 70-year-old tactician made the stunning revelation on a Dutch television show on Sunday evening.

Van Gaal is currently the coach of the Netherlands football team that qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The former Barcelona manager said that he did not tell his players of the illness to not distract them and also because the cancer is not terminal.

"In each period during my time as manager of the National Team I had to leave in the night to go to the hospital without the players finding it out until now. While thinking I was healthy. But, I am not." Van Gaal said on the TV show.

Van Gaal and Netherlands captain Virgil Van Dijk

"You don't die from prostate cancer, at least not in 90% of the cases. It is usually other underlying diseases that kill you. But I had a pretty aggressive form."

Van Gaal went on to thank all the friends, doctors and family who have helped and supported him since he found out about the diagnosis.

Van Gaal on a bike ride with Burnley striker Wout Weghorst and Mark Flek

"I had preferential treatment in the hospital. I was allowed in through the back door when I went to an appointment and was immediately pushed into another room.

"I have been treated wonderfully. Of course you tell your friends and relatives about it. The fact that nothing has come out [in the media] yet also says something about my environment. That's great."

Van Gaal on the touchline with Ajax defender Daley Blind

Despite the diagnosis, Van Gaal did not comment on if he will be stepping down from his post as Netherlands boss ahead of the 2022 World Cup in November.

The Netherlands was drawn in Group A alongside hosts Qatar, South American wildcards Ecuador and African champions Senegal. Their first match of the tournament is against Senegal on November 21.

