Former Manchester United hardman Roy Keane parties with Arsenal great Ian Wright [Photos]

Keane and Wright have been retired for a while and are now pundits with British free-to-air television network ITV. The two Premier League greats were both present for the network's ITV Palooza after party.

The event was the annual Christmas party for the network and Keane did not look in his usual stylish attire for television.

Keane did not shave and his collar was loosened arriving at the event. Wright on the other hand came in with his trademark thick black glasses, flat cap, and an all-navy attire.

The 50-year-old Manchester United enforcer after the event seemed to have taken a few drinks that shut his eyelids.

After an injury back in 2004, Keane a former Republic of Ireland international explained his decision to quit drinking alcohol. He said, "I think I'm good fun now when I go out sober. I do! I think I have as good craic now as I did [when I was drinking]."

The event held at London’s Royal Festival Hall brought out a festive spirit in late November with several ITV stars also in attendance.

Keane recently has received some backlash for criticizing Manchester United captain Harry Maguire. He was branded a bully because he criticized Maguire for celebrating by cupping his ears after scoring for England against Albania during the international break.