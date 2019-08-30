Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards was in Lagos to engage partners of Marathonbet who are one of the sponsors of the Premier League champions.

Marathonbets and Manchester City agreed on a multi-year deal to become the Premier League champions’ first-ever global betting partners.

The famous and old bookie hosted a Manchester City’s trophies' tour event in Lagos on Friday, August 30 at the Civic Centre.

Fans, partners and potential partners of Marathonbet had the opportunity of interacting with Richards at the exclusive event on Friday.

All the attendees had the privilege of posing for photos of all the trophies Manchester City won last season including the Women’s FA Cup title.

Some of the lucky attendees were given Richard-signed Manchester City jerseys won from a raffle draw.

Richards spent a decade at Manchester City, helping them to win the 2011 FA Cup trophy and their first Premier League title in 2012.

