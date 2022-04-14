TRANSFER

Former Kwara United star Samuel Adegbenro seals ₦1.3bn transfer to China

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Sweden-based forward Samuel Adegbenro has called time on his adventure in the Swedish league after sealing a move to China

Samuel Adegbenro
Former Kwara United forward Samuel Adegbenro has ended his stay in Sweden after IFK Norrkoping agreed on a transfer to Chinese club Beijing Guoan.

The talented player has put pen to paper on a deal that is reportedly worth €3million which will see him swap Sweden for the Chinese Super League.

Adegbenro netted 17 goals in 30apps last season for Norrkoping
Adegbenro, 26, was voted as the best forward in the Swedish first division last season after he scored 17 goals and assisted two others in 30 appearances for Norrkoping.

However, with two years still left on his current deal at IFK, who he joined from Norwegian giants, Rosenborg, the former Prime FC and Kwara United star is on the move again and will look to replicate his form in China.

Samuel Adegbenro will be hoping for more celebrations in China.
Earlier this year, the club had harsh words for Adegbenro's agent, Atta Aneke, who they accused of trying to force the player's transfer away from the club.

Adegbenro has been in form since he joined the club last summer but hasn't featured for the Swedish outfit since December 4, 2021.

