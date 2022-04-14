Former Kwara United star Samuel Adegbenro seals ₦1.3bn transfer to China

The talented player has put pen to paper on a deal that is reportedly worth €3million which will see him swap Sweden for the Chinese Super League.

Pulse Nigeria

Adegbenro, 26, was voted as the best forward in the Swedish first division last season after he scored 17 goals and assisted two others in 30 appearances for Norrkoping.

However, with two years still left on his current deal at IFK, who he joined from Norwegian giants, Rosenborg, the former Prime FC and Kwara United star is on the move again and will look to replicate his form in China.

Earlier this year, the club had harsh words for Adegbenro's agent, Atta Aneke, who they accused of trying to force the player's transfer away from the club.