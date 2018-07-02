Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Former Italy Under-21 defender Masina signs for Watford

Football Former Italy Under-21 defender Masina signs for Watford

Former Italy Under-21 international full-back Adam Masina signed a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee with Premier League side Watford on Monday, becoming their fourth new arrival in the close season.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former Italy Under-21 defender Adam Masina became Watford's fourth close season signing putting pen to paper on a five year deal. play

Former Italy Under-21 defender Adam Masina became Watford's fourth close season signing putting pen to paper on a five year deal.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Italy Under-21 international full-back Adam Masina signed a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee with Premier League side Watford on Monday, becoming their fourth new arrival in the close season.

The 24-year-old Morocco-born defender -- capped six times at Under-21 level -- made 131 appearances for Bologna, including 99 in Serie A and was named Serie B player of the year in their 2014/15 promotion campaign.

"Adam Masina has completed a permanent transfer from Bologna to Watford, the Hornets are pleased to confirm," a statement released by Watford read.

"The 24-year-old left-back has signed a five-year contract at Vicarage Road and becomes the Hornets' latest addition ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign."

Masina will challenge the likes of Jose Holebas and Marvin Zeegelaar for a first choice spot at left-back.

Masina is Watford manager Javi Gracia's latest addition to the squad having brought in Spanish striker Gerard Deulofeu, his compatriot defender Marc Navarro and 18-year-old English defender Ben Wilmot.

Gracia may not stop there either with West Bromwich Albion's former England international goalkeeper being linked to a return to the club following West Brom's relegation to the second tier Championship.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Diego Maradona Argentina legend reportedly banned by FIFAbullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 Cristiano Ronaldo 5 things Real Madrid star does to keep his shapebullet

Football

Twitter users hailed Kylian Mbappe as France beat Argentina 4-3 in their round of 16 clash of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Saturday, June 30.
World Cup 2018 5 things you should know about France 4 Vs 3 Argentina
Neymar scored one goal and created another
Football Neymar on target as Brazil ease into World Cup quarter-finals
Sokratis Papastathopoulos, pictured in 2017, will be reunited with former Borussia Dortmund teammates, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal
Football Arsenal sign experienced Greek defender Papastathopoulos
Brazil's forward Neymar stabbed home a low cross from Willian in the 51st minute to score his sixth World Cup goal
Football We have to learn to suffer, says Brazil's Neymar