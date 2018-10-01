Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Former Italy striker Rossi avoids doping ban

Football Former Italy striker Rossi avoids doping ban

Former Genoa and Italy striker Giuseppe Rossi on Monday avoided a doping ban after testing positive for the banned substance dorzolamide.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The much-travelled Giuseppe Rossi has escaped a ban after testing positive for dorzolamide play

The much-travelled Giuseppe Rossi has escaped a ban after testing positive for dorzolamide

(AFP/File)

Former Genoa and Italy striker Giuseppe Rossi on Monday avoided a doping ban after testing positive for the banned substance dorzolamide.

Italy's anti-doping prosecutor was seeking a one-year ban but the 31-year-old was given only a reprimand following Monday's hearing.

The amount of dorzolamide found during the drug test was minimal, Rossi's lawyer Sergio Puglisi Maraja said after the hearing.

"We don't understand how this substance ended up among Rossi's foods, there was no intentionality, the line of good faith and consistency prevailed," his lawyer added.

Dorzolamide is commonly found in eye drops. Its use is permitted if the athlete obtains a therapeutic use exemption, although if not applied to the eyes, it could be used as a diuretic or masking agent.

Rossi, who has played 30 times for the Azzurri in a career blighted by knee injuries, tested positive following an Italian league match between his team at the time, Genoa, and Benevento on May 12.

Rossi formerly played for Manchester United and Fiorentina but is without a club.

The US-born player, who maintained his innocence, left Genoa over the summer. He is now free to continue his playing career.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Yulia Ushakova Spartak Moscow post 'naked' picture of footballer to...bullet
2 Petrolex Kanu Cup Wenger returns as Premier League masters beat...bullet
3 Super Falcons Nigeria maintain 38th position in latest FIFA rankingsbullet

Football

Super Eagles of Nigeria
Super Eagles Mikel still missing as Rohr calls up Success, 23 others for AFCON 2019 qualifiers against Libya
Abrahim aleyat and kalu-orji
2019 AFCON qualifiers Adel Amrouche calls up 22 players for Super Eagles clash
Hoffenheim's Kevin Vogt limped off in the opening game of the season at Bayern and his injury problems continue as he misses Tuesday's Champions League game against Manchester City
Football Injured Hoffenheim captain Vogt misses Man City clash
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes some of his players are hurting more than others after recent defeats
Football Some 'care more than others' about Man Utd crisis - Mourinho
X
Advertisement