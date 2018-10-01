Former Italy striker Rossi avoids doping ban

news

Former Genoa and Italy striker Giuseppe Rossi on Monday avoided a doping ban after testing positive for the banned substance dorzolamide.

Italy's anti-doping prosecutor was seeking a one-year ban but the 31-year-old was given only a reprimand following Monday's hearing.

The amount of dorzolamide found during the drug test was minimal, Rossi's lawyer Sergio Puglisi Maraja said after the hearing.

"We don't understand how this substance ended up among Rossi's foods, there was no intentionality, the line of good faith and consistency prevailed," his lawyer added.

Dorzolamide is commonly found in eye drops. Its use is permitted if the athlete obtains a therapeutic use exemption, although if not applied to the eyes, it could be used as a diuretic or masking agent.

Rossi, who has played 30 times for the Azzurri in a career blighted by knee injuries, tested positive following an Italian league match between his team at the time, Genoa, and Benevento on May 12.

Rossi formerly played for Manchester United and Fiorentina but is without a club.

The US-born player, who maintained his innocence, left Genoa over the summer. He is now free to continue his playing career.