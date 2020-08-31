Nigeria’s Minister of Youths and Sports Sunday Dare and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have announced the death of former Golden Eaglets goalkeeper John Felagha.

Felagha, according to the NFF, died while holidaying in Senegal although details of his death remain sketchy at the time of this report.

“Former National U17 and U20 goalkeeper John Felagha has died. Felagha died on Sunday in Senegal. He was aged 26. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” the NFF said.

Sports Minister Dare also reacted to the death of the goalkeeper on social media.

The 26-year-old represented Nigeria at 2009 FIFA U17 World Cup, the 2013 Africa Youth Championship (AYC) and the 2015 U20 FIFA World Cup.

The late Felagha was part of the Golden Eaglets squad and was the third goalkeeper for the John Obuh-tutored side when Nigeria hosted the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup .

The Bayelsa-born goalkeeper was second choice to Paul Dajuma at the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Turkey .

Felagha had taken to coaching and was the coach of a youth side before his death.