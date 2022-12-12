ADVERTISEMENT

Former Chelsea manager reportedly under consideration for England job

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is now said to be the favourite for the England job should Gareth Southgate decide to step down

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel could be in line to take over the England job from Gareth Southgate
Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel could be in line to take over the England job from Gareth Southgate
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Gareth Southgate has been the most successful England coach in recent years, taking the team to a World Cup semi-final in 2018 and the final of Euro 2020.

The time is ticking on Gareth Sothgate's time as England manager
The time is ticking on Gareth Sothgate's time as England manager AFP

However, his future is now under heavy scrutiny following the Three Lions quarter-final exit to France at the World Cup. Several pundits and fans have been critical of Southgate despite taking the nation further than others had in previous years.

According to recent reports in Germany, former Chelsea and PSG manager Thomas Tuchel is now the favourite for the England job if Southgate decides to step down as expected.

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel
Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel AFP

Tuchel has been out of a job since being sacked by Chelsea back in September but is still regarded as one of the best managers around.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Boubacar Traore will be looking to make his move to Wolves permanent. (PA Images)

    Boubacar Traore close to permanent Wolves move

  • Ola Aina set for a return to the Premier League

    PREMIER LEAGUE: Ola Aina set for a return to the Premier League

  • Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel could be in line to take over the England job from Gareth Southgate

    Former Chelsea manager reportedly under consideration for England job

Recommended articles

Boubacar Traore close to permanent Wolves move

Boubacar Traore close to permanent Wolves move

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ola Aina set for a return to the Premier League

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ola Aina set for a return to the Premier League

Former Chelsea manager reportedly under consideration for England job

Former Chelsea manager reportedly under consideration for England job

Former Chelsea manager reportedly under consideration for England job

Former Chelsea manager reportedly under consideration for England job

Arsenal identify top target, but he will cost Grealish money

Arsenal identify top target, but he will cost "Grealish money"

PREMIER LEAGUE: Aston Villa interested in Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi

PREMIER LEAGUE: Aston Villa interested in Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi

Sure 6 odds accumulator to cashout from

Sure 6 odds accumulator to cashout from

Sportybet betting tips and odds for the World Cup semi final

Sportybet betting tips and odds for the World Cup semi final

3 sure Bet9ja betting tips for Morocco vs France World Cup game

3 sure Bet9ja betting tips for Morocco vs France World Cup game

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Super Eagles star Leon Balogun opens up on devastating Qatar World Cup miss

QATAR 2022: 'Juju may have been involved' - Leon Balogun opens up on why Super Eagles lost World Cup ticket to Ghana

Video: Watch Samuel Eto'o kick a man outside World Cup stadium
QATAR 2022:

Video: Watch Samuel Eto'o kick a man outside World Cup stadium

Ronaldo has been linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia

Ex-Super Eagles and Manchester United star warns Cristiano Ronaldo over ₦92.3b Saudi Arabia move

Meet the incredible family with 12 fingers each supporting Brazil at the World Cup

QATAR 2022: Meet the incredible family with 12 fingers each supporting Brazil at the World Cup