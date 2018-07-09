Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Former Barca boss Enrique named Spain coach

Luis Enrique Former Barca boss named Spain coach

Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique was appointed Spain's new coach on Monday after previous incumbent Julen Lopetegui was sacked on the eve of the World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Enrique was Barcelona coach for three years from May 2014, leading the Catalan giants to the treble in his first campaign in charge play

Enrique was Barcelona coach for three years from May 2014, leading the Catalan giants to the treble in his first campaign in charge

(AFP/File)

Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique was appointed Spain's new coach on Monday after previous incumbent Julen Lopetegui was sacked on the eve of the World Cup.

"Luis Enrique's appointment as coach for the next two years was approved unanimously," Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish football federation, told reporters.

His press briefing came just hours after Jose Francisco Molina, 47, a former goalkeeper at Atletico Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna who played nine times for Spain, was named as sporting director.

Enrique, 48, will replace Lopetegui, who was fired by Rubiales when the coach announced he had signed to take over at Real Madrid.

The national team's then sporting director Fernando Hierro stepped in to replace him and led Spain to the last 16 where they lost to hosts Russia on penalties, before stepping down after the tournament.

Enrique was Barcelona coach for three years from May 2014, leading the Catalan giants to the treble of La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League titles in his first campaign at the helm.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father Kehindebullet
2 World Cup 2018 Hazard breaks tournament record of Super Eagles starbullet
3 La Liga Here is why Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Real Madridbullet

Related Articles

Football Rodgers rules out replacing Wenger as Arsenal eye Enrique
Football Wenger 'surprised' at job offers as he prepares for Arsenal farewell
Football Five contenders to succeed Arsene Wenger as Arsenal boss
Chelsea Abramovich shortlists Enrique, Sarri, Jardim to replace Conte

Football

England midfielder Dele Alli answers questions ahead of his side's World Cup semi-final against Croatia
Football England thrive in World Cup 'bubble' ahead of Croatia semi-final
Croatia fans celebrate victory against Russia in the World Cup quarter-finals
Football Croatia hopes it has finally found a team to better 1998 heroes
Croatia defender Domagoj Vida said the "Glory to Ukraine" video was a joke
Football Croatia eject Vukojevic over 'Glory to Ukraine' video
FC Barcelona's former president Sandro Rosell accused of defrauding the taxman of 229,569 euros
Football Ex-Barca president Rosell charged with alleged tax fraud