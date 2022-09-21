SERIE B

Super Eagles player gets Ballon d'Or, World Cup winner Cannavaro as new coach

Cannavaro left Guangzhou Evergrande in September last year after winning both the Chinese Super League title and the Chinese Super Cup.

Super Eagles striker Simy Nwankwo will be receiving new tactical instructions from 2006 World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro following his appointment as the new head coach of Serie B side Benevento.

It becomes the first coaching role in Italian football for the 2006 Ballon d'Or winner who has spent time coaching in the Chinese Super League with Guangzhou Evergrande and Tianjin Quanjian.

His appointment comes after the Serie B club relieved former manager Fabio Caserta of his duties. Cannavaro's coming will see him as the club's first team manager until 2024 after agreeing to a two-year contract.

In a simple announcement on Wednesday, the Italian club said, "Benevento Calcio is pleased to announce that it has entrusted the role of technical manager of the first team to Mr Fabio Cannavaro.

"The technician will be presented to the press tomorrow, Thursday 22 September, starting at 17.00, at Palazzo Paolo V in Benevento, with reserved seats."

Cannavaro has already enjoyed five managerial stints since retiring in 2011, including a brief spell as China boss. He left Guangzhou Evergrande in September last year after winning both the Chinese Super League title and the Chinese Super Cup during his four-year stint.

During his time with Guangzhou Evergrande, the Italian legend averaged 2.06 points per match across his 126 games.

Fabio Cannvavaro's new role will see him work with old and new Benevento players including Super Eagles Simy Nwankwo, following his season-long loan move from Salernitana
Fabio Cannvavaro's new role will see him work with old and new Benevento players including Super Eagles Simy Nwankwo, following his season-long loan move from Salernitana Pulse Nigeria

He joins a Benevento side that currently sits 13th in Serie B, with seven points after six games.

His new position as boss of the Campania club will see him work with new and old players including Salernitana-loanee and Nigerian international Simy Nwankwo.

