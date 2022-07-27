'The Butcher' Martinez completes Manchester United move

Martinez has put pen to paper on a five-year deal that will see him stay at Old Trafford until the summer of 2027 with an extension for a further year.

The Red Devils confirmed the club had reached an agreement for the former Ajax defender on July 17 pending the player passing his medical, agreeing to personal terms and obtaining his visa from the UK government.

ALSO READ

Martinez's transfer sees him reunite with former boss Erik ten Hag and cost United 57m in transfer fee and add-ons.

ANP SPORT

Martinez is ready to fight and win at Manchester United

The 24-year-old, known as the Butcher of Amsterdam, who spoke to the club following his unveiling on Wednesday, says he is ready to fight and win at Manchester United.

"Every day we have to give more than 100%, there is no other option," Martinez told the club.

Pulse Nigeria

"I can feel the fire, you have to fight for your family, you have to fight for the team - winning mentality, titles."

On moving to the Red Devils, the versatile player added;

“It’s an honour to join this great football club. I’ve worked so hard to get to this moment and, now that I’m here, I’m going to push myself even further," Martinez told the club.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be part of successful teams in my career and that’s what I want to continue at Manchester United."

Martinez made 120 appearances for Ajax, scored six goals and provided six assists. He also won two Eredivisie titles with the club. Martinez is also a full international for Argentina and was a part of the squad that lifted the 2021 Copa America title.

There will be a lot of work to get to that moment, but I firmly believe that, under this manager and coaches, and together with my new teammates, we can do it."