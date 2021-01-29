Tyrell Robinson, a former Arsenal player, was on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail for having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

At the Bradford Crown Court, Robinson pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual activity with a child, making an indecent image of a child and distributing an indecent image of a child via Snapchat.

The 23-year-old was initially arrested in August 2018 after two of the victims reported to the police. According to Daily Mail, the footballer and one other man were immediately detained and subsequently charged.

Following the charge, League Two side Bradford which Robinson played for, cut ties with the footballer.

"Robinson has been dismissed from the remainder of his contract. The club will be making no further comment on the matter,” the club said in that statement.

The left-footer played youth football with Arsenal where he turned professional before he was released in February 2017.