Ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reunites with former Gunners star in Nice

Wenger was on a special visit to the club where he was reunited with a former player at Arsenal, Aaron Ramsey.

Ramsey recently joined Nice on a free transfer after his contract at Italian club Juventus was terminated by the Old Lady.

The 31-year-old spent over 10 years with Arsenal and played under Wenger during his time at the club.

Wenger praises 'ambitious and creative' Ramsey

Speaking during the visit, Wenger was full of praise for the latest Nice star, who has already opened his account for the club on his debut.

Ramsey made his debut for Nice in the Ligue 1 last weekend after coming on with 13 minutes to go with his club trailing 1-0 at Toulouse.

However, the former Arsenal man went on to score the equaliser to earn Nice a share of the spoils on the road in the season's opener.

According to the former football manager, the Welsh international has the experience and ambition to contribute something positive for Nice this season.

"I know Aaron well, he's a player who will contribute," Wenger said as per Nice's website. "He had a few injuries in Italy. He needs time to get back to his best, physically. He's creative, a finisher."