Former Argentine goalkeeper Hugo Gatti has made an outrageous statement that Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has to join bitter rivals Real Madrid to prove he’s better than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi along with Ronaldo is considered the greatest footballers of all time and also often divide opinions on who is the best out of the two.

It's still a debate to many on who the best player between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Photo by Harold Cunningham/ UEFA, via Getty Images

Gatti believes that Messi has to join Real Madrid to prove that he can perform at another club apart from Barcelona.

“It seems as if I am anti-Argentine, but until Messi plays in the big games, he will continue to be a player of home games,” the 75-year-old told El Chiringuito TV.

“He has to have balls to go to Real Madrid and prove everything there like Cristiano. Otherwise, he will be just one more [player].

“Cristiano went to the best club in the world. Messi plays at home, on his pitch with everything [that comes with that].

“Let him play in the Champions League and the World Cup, otherwise he will always be one more.

“When he plays there, he will fight with [Johan] Cruyff, [Diego] Maradona and Pele.”

Messi recently won the FIFA Best Award for the Best Player of the Year to get one more than Ronaldo.