Former Ajax manager slams purchase of Calvin Bassey, classifies him as waste of €23m

Jidechi Chidiezie
Jidechi Chidiezie

The 75-year-old believes that Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder possesses an incoherent team, but points fingers particularly to the Nigerian centre-back.

Former Ajax manager Aad de Mos has revealed his displeasure towards the purchases made by his former club this summer.

Following the departure of key players such as Lisandro Martinez, Sebastien Haller and more, the Eredivisie champions splurged the cash bringing in as many as 10 players.

Some of these included Nigeria's Calvin Bassey who joined the Dutch club from Rangers for €23m, Tottenham Hotspur's Steven Bergwijn and Sevilla forward Lucas Ocampos who moved to the Netherlands on a loan deal.

Speaking in an interview as gathered by FootballTransfers, De Mos believes that Bassey, in particular, has not yet achieved the amount Ajax had to pay for him.

"Bassey is not an Ajax player for me. And I can't imagine anyway why you would bring a player from the Scottish league to Ajax," the 75-year-old said during the Good Morning Eredivisie program.

He continued: "He has no speed of action, no insight. And before he has turned, a day has passed. There is no feeling in him."

The retired professional manager also believes that Gerry Hamstra and Klaas Jan Huntelaar have saddled Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder, with an incoherent team.

"Jorge Sánchez is also limited. It just isn't right in all lines," De Mos added while speaking about other weak links in Ajax.

The Alfred Schreuder-led club are top of Eredivisie after 11 games, but have dropped out of UEFA Champions League following an appalling group stage campaign
"I see at Ajax that it is not aligned and that a lot of players walk out of their position. If a central defender often has to go to the side, that means that it is not good in the organization.

"That is very bad for the team. You lack structure at Ajax and if that is missing, you can lose to everyone."

"Every opponent with variation can score against Ajax in this way. Everyone has been able to see it against the big teams. But also just against FC Volendam."

Asides from the Netherlands, De Mos also managed teams in Belgium, Germany, Spain, Japan, Saudi Arabia and Greece, as well as the United Arab Emirates national team. His biggest success came in 1988 when he won the 1987/88 European Cup Winners' Cup with Belgian club Mechelen.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

