Former Ajax manager slams purchase of Calvin Bassey, classifies him as waste of €23m

Following the departure of key players such as Lisandro Martinez, Sebastien Haller and more, the Eredivisie champions splurged the cash bringing in as many as 10 players.

Some of these included Nigeria's Calvin Bassey who joined the Dutch club from Rangers for €23m, Tottenham Hotspur's Steven Bergwijn and Sevilla forward Lucas Ocampos who moved to the Netherlands on a loan deal.

Bassey is not good enough

Speaking in an interview as gathered by FootballTransfers, De Mos believes that Bassey, in particular, has not yet achieved the amount Ajax had to pay for him.

"Bassey is not an Ajax player for me. And I can't imagine anyway why you would bring a player from the Scottish league to Ajax," the 75-year-old said during the Good Morning Eredivisie program.

He continued: "He has no speed of action, no insight. And before he has turned, a day has passed. There is no feeling in him."

De Mos takes dig at Ajax under Schreuder

The retired professional manager also believes that Gerry Hamstra and Klaas Jan Huntelaar have saddled Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder, with an incoherent team.

"Jorge Sánchez is also limited. It just isn't right in all lines," De Mos added while speaking about other weak links in Ajax.

"I see at Ajax that it is not aligned and that a lot of players walk out of their position. If a central defender often has to go to the side, that means that it is not good in the organization.

"That is very bad for the team. You lack structure at Ajax and if that is missing, you can lose to everyone."

"Every opponent with variation can score against Ajax in this way. Everyone has been able to see it against the big teams. But also just against FC Volendam."