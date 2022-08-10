Forgotten Super Eagles star joins SV Ried on loan from Bologna

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Austrian side have made a new addition to their squad for the new season.

Kingsley Michael (F-L) has joined SC Ried on a loan deal
Kingsley Michael (F-L) has joined SC Ried on a loan deal

Super Eagles star Kingsley Michael has joined Austrian side SV Guntamatic Ried on a season-long loan deal from Italian Serie A club Bologna.

Read Also

In a statement released on the Austrian club's website, Michael will join on a loan deal, but there is no obligation to buy permanently.

SC Ried's statement read: Kingsley Michael, who is under contract with Italian Serie A club FC Bologna, will play for SV Guntamatic Ried with immediate effect.

The 22-year-old Nigeria international, who made his Serie A debut at Bologna in 2019, has signed a loan deal for the current season.

According to the club's Sporting Director, Thomas Reicheltshammer, Ried had to sign a midfielder due to the number of players out with injuries, and the club identified Michael as the ideal player to solve their problem.

Emmanuel Dennis speaks on his future amid links to Everton and Newcastle

Super Falcons star Rasheedat Ajbibade returns to Atletico Madrid [Photos]

Nigerian midfielders Innocent Bonke and Kingsley Michael make winning debuts for the Super Eagles

"Due to the injuries in the past few weeks, we had to take action, especially in central midfield," Reicheltshammer said.

"We deliberately took our time in our search to find a player who fits our requirements profile.

Kingsley Michael is a new Ried Player
Kingsley Michael is a new Ried Player Pulse Nigeria

We think we've found that type of player in Kingsley Michael.

"He is dynamic and aggressive in duels.

"It's a win-win situation for both Bologna and us. Kingsley Michael gets game practice with us, and we get a very good player," he added.

Meanwhile, Michael expressed his excitement after completing his move, stating he hopes to help the team this season.

"I want to support SV Guntamatic Ried as much as possible but also learn from the team," Michael said.

"The coach explained the project to me here in Ried, and that goes very well with my understanding of football," he added.

Kingsley Michael will hope to put his career back on track with his latest move to SV Ried
Kingsley Michael will hope to put his career back on track with his latest move to SV Ried Pulse Nigeria

The move to Austria offers the Nigerian international a chance to get his career back on track. The 22-year-old joined Bologna from Abuja FC in 2017, but was sent out on loan to different clubs until last season.

However, he only made two Serie A appearances for the side last campaign due to injuries. Michael was just settling into the Bologna team when he suffered an ankle injury that ruled him out for three months and the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Michale made his debut for Nigeria in a 2022 World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde last October. The 22-year-old is likely to return to Bologna when his loan deal expires next summer as he has two years remaining on his contract.

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Kingsley Michael (F-L) has joined SC Ried on a loan deal

    Forgotten Super Eagles star joins SV Ried on loan from Bologna

  • Real Madrid and Barcelona will slug it out for the 2022/23 La Liga title

    Real Madrid are still favourites to win 2022/23 La Liga despite Barcelona’s spending spree

  • Timo Werner

    Grateful Timo Werner completes RB Leipzig return after leaving Chelsea

Recommended articles

Forgotten Super Eagles star joins SV Ried on loan from Bologna

Forgotten Super Eagles star joins SV Ried on loan from Bologna

Real Madrid are still favourites to win 2022/23 La Liga despite Barcelona’s spending spree

Real Madrid are still favourites to win 2022/23 La Liga despite Barcelona’s spending spree

Grateful Timo Werner completes RB Leipzig return after leaving Chelsea

Grateful Timo Werner completes RB Leipzig return after leaving Chelsea

Werner is the latest of Chelsea's ‘unwanted 10’ to depart but who are the others and what is their status?

Werner is the latest of Chelsea's ‘unwanted 10’ to depart but who are the others and what is their status?

Onyedika's Midtjylland knocked out of the Champions League following 7-2 aggregate defeat

Onyedika's Midtjylland knocked out of the Champions League following 7-2 aggregate defeat

Report: Morocco to host Nigeria and other African countries again in 2024

Report: Morocco to host Nigeria and other African countries again in 2024

Trending

Napoli President with two of his biggest African stars Osimhen and Koulibaly.
SERIE A

SHOCKING! Napoli President vows never to sign Africans again

Kenneth Omeruo, Samuel Kalu, William Troost-Ekong, Tyronne Ebuehi and Semi Ajay (Twitter)

Super Eagles defender in line to be named club captain in Spain

FC Barcelona Femeni star Asisat Oshoala
SUPER FALCONS

Oshoala breaks silence after Super Falcons WAFCON disappointment

Taiwo Awoniyi's Premier League debut against Newcastle United ended in a defeat
PREMIER LEAGUE

Why Taiwo Awoniyi’s Nottingham Forest played with a blank shirt against Newcastle