Forgotten Super Eagles star joins SV Ried on loan from Bologna

In a statement released on the Austrian club's website, Michael will join on a loan deal, but there is no obligation to buy permanently.

SC Ried's statement read: Kingsley Michael, who is under contract with Italian Serie A club FC Bologna, will play for SV Guntamatic Ried with immediate effect.

The 22-year-old Nigeria international, who made his Serie A debut at Bologna in 2019, has signed a loan deal for the current season.

Super Eagles star Kingsely Michael to solve SV Ried's injury woes

According to the club's Sporting Director, Thomas Reicheltshammer, Ried had to sign a midfielder due to the number of players out with injuries, and the club identified Michael as the ideal player to solve their problem.

"Due to the injuries in the past few weeks, we had to take action, especially in central midfield," Reicheltshammer said.

"We deliberately took our time in our search to find a player who fits our requirements profile.

We think we've found that type of player in Kingsley Michael.

"He is dynamic and aggressive in duels.

"It's a win-win situation for both Bologna and us. Kingsley Michael gets game practice with us, and we get a very good player," he added.

Ried offer new opportunity for Michael

Meanwhile, Michael expressed his excitement after completing his move, stating he hopes to help the team this season.

"I want to support SV Guntamatic Ried as much as possible but also learn from the team," Michael said.

"The coach explained the project to me here in Ried, and that goes very well with my understanding of football," he added.

The move to Austria offers the Nigerian international a chance to get his career back on track. The 22-year-old joined Bologna from Abuja FC in 2017, but was sent out on loan to different clubs until last season.

However, he only made two Serie A appearances for the side last campaign due to injuries. Michael was just settling into the Bologna team when he suffered an ankle injury that ruled him out for three months and the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.