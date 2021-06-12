Forcing Ahmed Musa on Gernot Rohr for the 2018 World Cup and other things NFF boss Amaju Pinnick said in a new interview

Although the interview is about a week old, it was too loaded to ignore.

These are five things Pinnick said in the interview.

1. Forcing Ahmed Musa on Gernot Rohr

Pinnick, during the interview, revealed how he forced Musa on Super Eagles boss Rohr for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

It now seems like the Super Eagles boss was not very keen on Musa ahead of the World Cup with the forward playing just one game for Leicester City before he returned to CSKA Moscow midway through that season, where he got more game time.

It took the intervention of Pinnick for Rohr to take Musa to the World Cup.

"When there was a list for the last qualifying matches, the coach decided that he wasn't going to call Ahmed Musa because he wasn't playing. I said, 'for the first time, I'm going to impose Ahmed Musa on you'," Pinnick said.

"We argued about it, and ultimately, I'm the president. Then what happened in Russia? he scored two beautiful goals."

2. Owed wages and allowances for the Super Eagles

Pinnick confirmed the reports that Super Eagles backroom staff and players are being owed.

He, however, refuted reports of discontent among the team because of the owed wages and allowances.

According to the NFF boss, no national team player survives on national team bonuses and allowances.

He added that the national team adds value to players.

"We are not proud of owing," he went on to say.

"The players understand that we are always there for them; since we came on, we have given them all the necessities and luxury.

"Since I came on, we do charter and best hotels for them."

Pinnick also revealed that the NFF want to pay the wages and allowances but pointed out that the government is struggling with other more critical responsibilities.

He added that Rohr was paid throughout the six months that he didn't work because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pinnick also revealed that when he became NFF boss, the federation paid outstanding salaries of coaches from 2007.

3. It takes N400m for a Super Eagles game

Pinnick revealed that the NFF splash about N400m on a Super Eagles game, away games being the most expensive.

He went to say that his goal is to take away the financial burden of football from the government.

4. Sponsors

Pinnick went on to reveal some details of financial commitment from sponsors.

With a budget of N7billion, the NFF got $800 000 from Coca Cola, N440m from Nigerian Breweries, Over N2billion from Aiteo and $500 000 -$800 000 from Nike in royalties from jersey sales.

"That is why we make our jerseys lifestyle jerseys. People can wear them anywhere," he said.

5. Pinnick does not earn a penny from Nigeria football.

Pinnick, in the interview, claimed that he does not earn a penny from the NFF.