For The Man Who Had Everything - Mason Greenwood

Getty

The following year, United decided they had enough of Mourinho with reports flooding the media space that he had apparently lost the dressing room at Old Trafford and fallen out with some of the club's big-name players.

A new manager was then again tasked with one of the hardest jobs on the planet - taking United back to its glory days.

On the back of recommendation by the Premier League's most successful manager and United's all-time great Sir Alex Ferguson, club legend - Ole Gunnar Solskjær was deemed the "chosen one" to restore the Manchester United the Premier League once knew, one of the fiercest, compact and dominant teams in England challenging constantly for titles and trophies both locally and continentally.

It was that appointment that gave the world a slight glimpse of one of United's future stars, a boy absolutely destined for greatness.

Getty

At the age of 17 years and 156 days, Mason Will John Greenwood became the second-youngest player to represent Manchester United in European competition (after Norman Whiteside) and the youngest player ever in the Champions League era.

He made his first competitive appearance for Manchester United in 2019, as an 87th-minute substitute in United's 3-1 victory over French giants Paris St Germain in the UEFA Champions League season.

Four days later, the English prodigy would be granted his Premier League debut by Solskjær from the bench, in a 2–0 defeat to London side - Arsenal, to become one of the club's youngest debutants in the league.

Later that year in May, Greenwood was named Premier League 2 Player of the Month for April.

At the end of the season, he received the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award, given each year to the best player in the Premier League club's youth teams.

AFP

And from there on out, it became more and more apparent that Greenwood was built for Manchester United.

Greenwood's first United goal came in their Europa League opener against Kazakh league giants Astana FC on September 19, 2019; scoring the only goal of the game to become the club's youngest ever goalscorer in European competition at the age of 17 years, 353 days. If his light hadn't been any brighter before, It certainly beamed more now.

He would then go on to score goals as often as possible for Manchester United, eventually winning the hearts of the United faithful and supporters as well as the club hierarchy.

Unarguably, 2019 was his breakout season and after wearing the jersey Number 26, Greenwood was handed the jersey Number 11 in 2020 - following the footsteps of club legends like Ryan Giggs (who made a total of 963 appearances for Manchester United and was widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the Premier League).

Pulse Sports

Greenwood knew it was no easy task wearing that number but if anything it spurred United's 'Golden boy' to even be more ruthless in front of goal in subsequent fixtures he played in for United.

Eventually, Greenwood had started building blocks to cement his place in United's first team under Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

However, after going on a four-month goal drought, the young Englishman rediscovered his blistering form excelling in April of 2021 by scoring four goals in four league games for United, ultimately earning him his first nomination for the Premier League Player Of The Month.

Although he lost out on that award to his teammate Jese Lingard who was then on loan to London side - West Ham, Greenwood's message to the Premier League was loud and clear, he could become phenomenal in due time.

Already a superstar in Manchester United, Mason Greenwood had everything or almost everything he needed to thrive both at the club and Internationally as well, playing with the biggest stars in United like France World Cup winner Paul Pogba and Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo and earning his first senior appearance for the England National Team in their 1-0 win against Iceland.

Twitter

He came on as a 78th substitute for Gareth Southgate's side in that UEFA Nations League A match.

He also had a solid following on social media as well....so what could possibly go wrong?

But for a second, the spotlight which had been shining bright on Greenwood's path to greatness simply shifted from his performances on the pitch to his transgressions off of it.

In September of 2020, Mason Greenwood alongside England National teammate and Manchester City prodigy - Phil Foden, were withdrawn from the Three Lions squad after breaking COVID-19 quarantine guidelines in Iceland by leaving the part of the hotel that the England squad was officially occupying.

The media reported that Greenwood and Foden had allegedly met two women in another part of the hotel.

Twitter

Youthful Exuberance might have been an excuse just enough to overlook their actions as first-time offenders but at what price? For Foden, he never quite had to pay even half of what Greenwood managed to bear as he was eventually called up for England's 2021 World Cup qualifiers while Greenwood wasn't.

England manager Gareth Southgate justified his omission as he felt Greenwood needed time to progress from the whole incident as well as reflect further on his actions.

Even though that incident might have in a way tweaked the young superstar's public image slightly, he certainly isn't the first youngster to trend on the media space for misconduct and won't most likely be the last.

Perhaps, he might have still been in shock at the outrage, but for sure he should've no doubt known he was now, one of the biggest superstar young players on the planet and one of the biggest in Manchester and all of England.

MasonGreenwood/Instagram

Greenwood you might say, might not have known how to handle the perks of being a superstar at such a young age, thus, his line of misconduct off the pitch.

Anyways, the truth is he moved on from the incident as quickly as he could, scoring goals and putting up good performances for United both under Ole Gunnar Solskjær who had later been given his marching orders as well as his assistant and ex-Interim boss Michael Carrick and now current manager, Ralf Ragnick.

The lights continued to shine bright and All was well or so we assumed until an Instagram post by Greenwood's girlfriend Harriet Robson in seconds destroyed every ray of light in Greenwood's shining path.

Harriet, having decided that she had tolerated enough of the 20-year-old's vices uploaded a video on her official handle that seemed to show her bloodied and bruised, as well as indicating that she was indeed harassed by the Manchester United star, this screen recording was also followed by a brief video showing her and Greenwood indeed had an altercation.

It was barely minutes after the screen recording was posted that it immediately went viral and sparked a significant amount of outrage amongst football fans on social media.

YouTube

Greenwood had gone from 100 to zero in minutes with major sportswear brand Nike terminating their contract with the United star, deleting every merchandise associated with his name as well as soccer video game developers EA Sports removing Greenwood from their latest edition FIFA 22.

A good amount of Greenwood fans wanted to so desperately believe the rumours were untrue and Greenwood was a victim of false accusation, but their hopes were immediately dashed following a statement by the Manchester police that a man had indeed been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault following allegations about Manchester United and England forward.

Pulse Sports

The club had already issued a formal statement banning the attacker from training or playing for United till further notice.

The long-time high school fairytale had been done in seconds. Like every relationship, there are highs and lows but it's always the gravity or frequency of these lows that ultimately determine if it's destined for doom or forever.

Mirror

Now I'm certainly not a love doctor or relationship expert, but one can always imagine how hard it must've been for Harriet, having broken up with him after the whole 'Iceland escapade' which no doubt meant he attempted to cheat on her if not already done the deed, only to get back together and face a series of sexual abuse from her lover.

All those hard work, memorable goals and moments and projections about Greenwood's future are already on the brink of becoming history if it hasn't already been laid to waste.

One of the perks of football stars is fame but what counts is how you handle that fame, no matter the level you might find yourself in.

It's certainly never easy as they are only humans, but self-control and restraint are necessary virtues one must possess to survive the toughest ground in football - the media.

Suffice to say, that those who think this saga went viral because of Greenwood's status aren't entirely wrong as even today, millions of people continue to bear in silence, despicable acts of evil like this.

If the sanctity of human life and the fundamental freedom to choose still means anything to any of us, then all hands must be on deck to rid our society of this vice.

However, there should also continue to be an even stronger campaign against domestic violence and sexual assault, be it from any gender type.