'For me, at the moment, he is the best striker' - AFCON 2019 top scorer praises Benzema

Ighalo sings Benzema’s praises

Ighalo, playing with Saudi Arabian club and Asian champions Al Hilal, could be in line to face the current European champions in the FIFA Club World Cup. He has taken time to praise Benzema who recently received the Ballon d’Or.

AFP

Ighalo is a big fan of the Frenchman and has said that he was happy to see Benzema win awards that his overall play deserves.

Speaking with FIFA ahead of preparations for the Club World Cup slated for February, Ighalo said, "For me, at the moment, he’s [Benzema] the best striker [in the world]. He’s been incredible over the last two years. I’m very happy that he’s been winning awards.”

Ighalo looking to make history with Al Hilal

Ighalo who has already scored nine goals in 13 games for Al Hilal this season will be hoping to add to that tally when the Club World Cup kicks off on the 1st of February, 2023 in Morocco.

The former Manchester United striker has scored in five consecutive games for Al Hilal and will be confident that going into the Club World Cup, he can rival Benzema for top honours and make history with his latest club.