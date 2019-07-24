Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu will be present to impact young players at the Footballers Connect 2.0, a conference designed to help up and coming stars in Lagos on Saturday, July 27.

Ogu who played one game for the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has been confirmed as one of the mentors of the conference that will be held at the Finicky Event Center in Jibowu.

According to the organisers, Ogu who just won the bronze medal of AFCON 2019 with the Super Eagles will be joined by former Nigerian defender Taribo West and ace journalist Oluwashina Okeleji.

Saturday’s event which is the second instalment of Footballers Connect has been themed ‘The Heart of a Winner’.

About 400 aspiring footballers and football administrators/stakeholders at all levels are expected to attend the conference.

Haysports, who are the conveners of the conference, have the support of the fresh of the Lagos State Football Association whose chairman and first Vice-President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi is also expected on Saturday as one of the Keynote speakers.

Ayodele Thomas who is the chairman, Football Intermediaries Association of Nigeria, Beverley Amaka-Agbakoba ACIArb (UK), Head of Sports, Entertainment and Tech Law Practice at Olisa Agbakoba Legal will be discussing football agency and players trafficking.