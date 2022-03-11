Super Eagles vice-captain William Troost-Ekong linked up with Nigeria's music star Davido in London.
Football meets Music: Super Eagles star links up with Davido
The Aye crooner has a good relationship with most of the players that play for the Nigerian national team.
In a photo shared on Ekong's Instagram stories, the Nigerian international gave Davido his number five jersey, which he wears for the Super Eagles.
The photo, which was also shared on Davido's Instagram stories, appears to have been taken at the musician's O2 concert backstage on Saturday night.
Ekong, who only just returned from an injury, watched Davido perform in front of 20,000 people at the iconic London event centre, with many celebrities in attendance.
He was not the only Nigerian player to attend, though, as Wilfred Ndidi also attended with his wife, Dinma.
The 25-year-old midfielder was also seen with UBA chairman Tony Elumelu at the concert.
It is not a surprise to see Super Eagles stars turn out for the musician as he has a good relationship with most of the players.
Ahead of his birthday last year, the 29-year-old music star called out the Leicester City star and his teammate Kelechi Iheanacho among a host of other names for his birthday gift.
Neither was Everton star Alex Iwobi left out of the roll call. Meanwhile, Davido is expected back in Nigeria anytime soon, while the Super Eagles players will turn attention to their Premier League games this weekend.
