Following Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho's appearances on Saturday, who are the other Nigerian players that have played in the FA Cup final?

Some amazing performances here; remember Mikel against Man United in 2007, Yobo against Chelsea and Victor Moses against Man United?

10 Nigerian players have played in the FA Cup final
Nigerian players Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were in action on Saturday, May 15, 2021, when Leicester City beat Chelsea 1-0 to lift the FA Cup title in Wembley.

Ndidi played all 90 minutes and did his job as he and Youri Tielemans won the midfield battle for most of the game.

Iheanacho wasn't that impressive but did his part before he went off in the 69th minute.

At full-time, Ndidi and Iheanacho celebrated with the Nigerian flag to mark Nigeria's representation at such a grand event.

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho won the FA Cup title with Leicester City (Twitter/Leicester City)
They join an exclusive list of Nigerian players who have played in the FA Cup final. But who are the others?

Please note that this is a list of Nigeria internationals, not Nigerian born players, so the likes of John Fashanu will not be included.

ALSO READ: Nigerian players who have won the FA Cup title

Daniel Amokachi was the first Nigerian player to win the title
Amokachi was the first Nigeria international to play in the FA Cup final. He was a 69th-minute substitute for Everton in their 1-0 win over Manchester United at the 1995 final in Wembley.

Celestine Babayaro played at two FA Cup finals
Babayaro, like Amokachi was a winner in the 2000 FA Cup final. The left-back played the full 90 minutes when Roberto Di Matteo scored Chelsea's winning goal against Aston Villa.

He also played in Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Arsenal in the 2002 final at the Millennium Stadium. He played for 45 minutes before coming off for John Terry. Yes, John Terry.

Kanu Nwankwo played at four different finals with two clubs (Getty Images)
Kanu has played in three FA Cup finals. He played for just a few minutes in Arsenal 2-1 loss to Liverpool in 2001, entering the pitch in the 85th minute. The following year he got the first of his three FA Cup medals playing in Arsenal 2-0 win over Chelsea. He came in the 81st minute of that game.

Although he won a medal with Arsenal in 2002, he did not play in the final.

In 2008, he got the name King Kanu as he scored the winning goal and played for 87 minutes as Portsmouth beat Cardiff to win the FA Cup. He was so good in that game with his slick touches and fantastic movement in the box. He was named Man of the Match of that final.

He was an 81st-minute substitute in the 2010 final, which Portsmouth lost 1-0 to Chelsea.

John Utaka played in two finals for Portsmouth (Getty Images)
Utaka was also on the pitch with Kanu as they both helped Portsmouth win the FA Cup final in 2008 and assisted his compatriot's goal with a cross.

He played for 69 minutes before coming off.

Utaka was a 73rd-minute substitute when Portsmouth lost the 2010 FA Cup final 1-0 to Chelsea.

Mikel John Obi played in three FA Cup finals for Chelsea
Mikel Obi was a player for the big occasions during his time at Chelsea. One of those big occasions was the 2007 final.

He was on the pitch for the entire 120 minutes as Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 in extra-time time to lift the FA Cup.

He started the move for the only goal of the game, which came in the second half of Extra-Time.

He got the ball in the middle of the pitch and found Didier Drogba with a pass before the striker played one-on-one with Frank Lampard to get into the box and score the winning goal.

That was the midfielder's first of four FA Cup trophies he won with Chelsea.

He was on the pitch from start to finish when Chelsea beat Everton 2-1 to win the 2009 FA Cup final. He missed out at the 2010 final with injury.

He played the full 90 minutes in the 2012 FA Cup final when Chelsea beat Liverpool 2-1.

Yobo played the full 90 minutes when Everton lost the 2009 FA Cup final to Chelsea.

Sunny Aluko was a 75th-minute substitute for Hull City when they lost the 2014 FA Cup final to Arsenal.

Victor Moses with the 2018 FA Cup trophy
Moses was on the losing side as Chelsea were beaten 2-1 by Arsenal in the 2017 FA Cup final. Moses was sent off in that game after getting a second yellow card for diving.

There was no red card for him in the 2018 final, which he featured in for 90 minutes to help Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 to win the title.

