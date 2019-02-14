Player of Nigerian descent Folarin Balogun has signed a professional contract with Premier League giants Arsenal.

Balogun who was born on July 3, 2001 has decided to pledge his long-term future to Arsenal by signing a new deal on Wednesday, February 13.

The 17-year-old joins James Olayinka who also recently signed a new contract with the London based side.

Balogun has been with the Arsenal youth set up since he was 10 years-old where he has developed into one of the best attacking prospects in England.

In a report on the Arsenal website, Balogun stated the reason for signing his new deal and his ambition for the rest of the season.

On his new contract, he said, “It feels really good. I’ve been at the club since I was young, so I’m just happy that I’ve been given the opportunity to push on.

“It’s been a rollercoaster of a journey with a lot of ups and downs, but I’m glad that my hard work has been noticed and it’s starting to pay off.”

He also stated that he is impressed with his season and is hoping to win the top scorer award with the U-18 team.

He said, “It’s been a good season so far and I’m scoring a lot of goals, so I just want to keep scoring and continue helping the team week in, week out.

“Individually my goal is to finish the season as the top goalscorer in the U-18 Premier League.”

Despite playing for several England youth teams, Olayinka is still eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Balogun joins other players of Nigerian descents Bukayo Saka and Arthur Okonkwo who also signed new deals at Arsenal in the summer of 2018.