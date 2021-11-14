Folarin Balogun ready to play more first team football away from Arsenal

The 20-year-old broke into the Gunners first team after making his debut on October 29, 2020. He's scored two goals and assisted once since then, but has found playing time hard to come by with just nine appearances, and is behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah in the pecking order.

Balogun, who has 11 goals in nine outings for the Under 23s this term and 33 overall, is however open to leaving the club even if only temporarily.

“I feel like I am ready for a new challenge," Balogun was quoted saying in the Mirror.

“I feel like I have played youth football for a while. I have scored goals at that level and improved at that level drastically compared to now. At the same time I am not sure what that challenge might be.

"It might be a loan, or if I am needed at Arsenal I am here and the gaffer knows that as well.

“I feel like I am definitely open to a new challenge, wherever it is I will be ready.

“As a striker and as a young player you need minutes. It is the best way to learn and get consistency.”

Balogun played in the Arsenal academy alongside Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe. Both players have become regular fixtures in the Arsenal XI under Mikel Arteta and also the England national team, Smith Rowe getting his first call up for the ongoing November Internationals.

Balogun says the duo have asked him to be patient, insisting his time will come just like theirs.

“It is funny because this time last year Emile was playing U23 football so it shows how quickly things can change around in football," Balogun continued.

“I speak to Emile and Bukayo a lot. They tell me to be patient. They tell me it is not an overnight thing, which it hasn’t been for them. It would be naive for me to think that.

“You just have to keep practicing, then you see the rewards and when you are ready you will take the opportunity.

“I know I am not at the level I want to be, but I know the performances I am putting in. I know I am going in the right direction.”

Balogun went on to assert he does not know what Arteta's plans are for him, even though the Spaniard had given him guarantees that prompted him to sign a long-term contract in the summer.

“I would like to get minutes at Arsenal. I am not sure what his plans are," Balogun said.

“We did speak prior to me signing my contract and he said I should trust in him and that he has a plan for me. That was a big reason I stayed and decided to re-sign.

“I wouldn’t say I know his plan, per se, but there is a plan and I have spoken about it with various people at Arsenal.

“I have complete faith in the gaffer and yeah, I feel like whatever the plan is I will give 100% and it will work out as it has done the rest of my career.”

Arsenal are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run (W6 D2) in the Premier League which has propelled them to fifth in the standings. They take on the team directly above them in Liverpool at Anfield after the international break.

