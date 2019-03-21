Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun has hinted that he will play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the future.

The 17-year-old recently signed a professional contract with Arsenal and he is expected to continue his development at the Emirates Stadium.

In an interview with the Arsenal website Balogun stated that he will he was delighted to sign a new contract and explained his position and development with the youth team.

He said, “Signing my professional contract was a proud day. I have been at the club for over a decade and it was one of the main targets that I was focused on. The real hard work continues and I want to keep progressing so that I can make it into the first team.

“The season is going really well. I feel I’ve become a more clinical finisher and have scored 22 goals in 23 games. I do a lot of work in training trying to improve and develop different ways of finishing so that when the chance comes, I’m ready to use whichever option is best.

"It also helps to keep defenders guessing. As the standard of the teams in which you play rises, you get less and less time and fewer opportunities on the ball. This is what drives me to be as efficient as possible in front of goal.”

Balogun went on state his admiration for first team Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and revealed training with the Gabonese star has helped his development as well as the under U-23 team with another player of Nigerian descent Xavier Amaechi.

He said, “I am the sort of striker that likes to play on the shoulder of the last defender and make runs behind them, similar to the way that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang plays.

“I’ve trained a few times with the first team and I feel that I’ve benefitted from being involved with them, especially when playing against experienced defenders which forces you to find different ways of getting in on goal as what works at lower levels does not always work against them.”

Born to Nigerian parents, Balogun plays for the England youth teams along with Arsenal breakout sensation Bukayo Saka.

He stated that he is yet to pledge his allegiance to any country on the international scene with the Super Eagles still an option.

He said, “I haven’t yet declared who I will commit to internationally. I was born in New York, so can play for the USA. My parents were born in Nigeria and I have been in England since I was two years old, so I can play for both those countries too! I have several youth caps playing for England and I enjoy their style of play which is similar to Arsenal’s. I will be discussing matters with my parents and will then decide.”

Folarin, Saka and another player of Nigerian descent James Olayinka are still eligible to play for the Super Eagles in the future.