Nigeria’s U-20 men’s football team Flying Eagles will play their Saudi Arabian counterparts in a friendly encounter as they continue preparations for the 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Flying Eagles beat Mauritania to qualify for the tournament which will be hosted by Niger Republic.

The team led by Paul Aigbogun are currently in camp at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja preparing for the continental showpiece.

In a report by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the team will have an international test game against Saudi Arabia.

The report states that Aigbogun will release a preliminary 30 man list for competition after participating at the WAFU U20 Cup Championship in Lome, Togo in December.

Aigbogun stated in a report by the NFF that his team will aim to pick up a ticket for the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

He said, “It is a tournament we are going to approach with all seriousness. This team has a huge burden on it because of the previous performances of Nigeria at U20 level. Nigeria has won the competition seven times and anything less than coming home with the trophy would always be seen as failure.

“Playing in the WAFU Cup tournament in Togo gave my players sneak preview of what things would look like in Niger Republic, and we learnt a lot from the defeat to Senegal in the final match.”

The Flying Eagles finished runners up to Senegal at the competition which was a test in preparation for the tournament.

The Flying Eagles will travel to face off with Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on Tuesday, December 22.

The NFF also stated that the Flying Eagles will arrive Niamey, Niger Republic for the competition on Sunday, January 27.

They have been drawn in group A with hosts Niger Republic, South Africa, and Burundi at the 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 2 till Sunday, February 17.