Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has promised to pick some Flying Eagles players for the upcoming senior men's national team games against Seychelles and Egypt.

The Flying Eagles list for the 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations (AFCON) has been unveiled and Rohr paid the team a visit to watch some of their training sessions.

The team led by Paul Aigbogun have been given a boost in a bid to qualify for the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Rohr who is yet to release his list for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations clash against Seychelles and an international friendly against the Pharaohs of Egypt has decided to include some of the youngsters in the Super Eagles team for the games.

Rohr made his promise to the Flying Eagles star through a statement on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) website where he confirmed that he will be at the tournament in Niger Republic.

He said, “I watched the team’s training session and I see they are good. They are ambitious and I will be in Niger Republic to see some of the matches.

“I have decided to pick one or two of them, the best ones, to give them a chance when we regroup for the matches against Seychelles and Egypt in March."

The Flying Eagles are drawn alongside Niger Republic, South Africa and Burundi in group A of the U-20 AFCON and start their campaign on Saturday, February 2.

The Super Eagles return to action on Saturday, March 23 against Seychelles and Tuesday, March 26 against Egypt at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.