U20 AFCON: Flying Eagles off to Christmas break after nine warmup games

The head coach of Nigeria's U20 team has given Flying Eagles Christmas break after winning nine test games at the goal project, Abuja.
The Flying Eagles will embark on a two-week recess and are expected to resume camp in the first week of January for the final phase of preparations of the Africa U20 in Egypt.
Flying Eagles defeated Lobi Stars 2-0 on Saturday at the FIFA Goal Project AstroTurf in Abuja to round off the first phase of the team's preparations.
Haliru Sarki broke the deadlock in a closely fought game with a well-taken free kick in the 76th minute, and ten minutes later, prolific Olusegun Otusanya sealed the victory for the Ladan Bosso-tutored.
The Flying Eagles defeated Wikki Tourist, Lobi stars, Paul E-Sports, Capital City, Keffi Selected, AA Zaura, AS Roma Academy, and Kickers Academy.
The TotalEnergies U20 Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled for 19 February 19 to March 11, 2023.
Meanwhile, the Draw Ceremony for the U20 AFCON is billed to take place in Cairo, Egypt on Friday, 23rd December.
The qualified countries are hosts Egypt, Tunisia, Nigeria, Benin, Senegal, The Gambia, Uganda, South Sudan, Mozambique, Zambia, Central African Republic and Congo.
