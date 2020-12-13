The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have been knocked out of the on-going U20 WAFU Cup after getting just one point from two games in the group stage.

Nigeria’s U20’s side drew their first game 1-1 with Cote d’Ivoire only to lose to Ghana in the second game.

These results left their fate in the hands of other teams and they needed Ghana to beat Cote d’Ivoire by at least a two-goal margin for any chance to progress in the competition.

On Saturday, December 13, 2020, however, Cote d’Ivoire beat Ghana 1-0 to make sure Nigeria do not make the next round.

The Flying Eagles’ disastrous showing at the ongoing U20 WAFUP Cup means they won’t participate in the 2021 U20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the FIFA U20 World Cup.