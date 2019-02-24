The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn alongside the United States of America (USA), Qatar and Ukraine in group D of 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The draw ceremony was held in Poland, host nation of the competition on Sunday, February 24 at the the Gdynia Arena.

The Flying Eagles qualified for the tournament after progressing from their group at the recently concluded 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations held in Niger Republic.

The team lead by Paul Aigbogun finished fourth to be among the countries that will represent the continent at the world stage.

Nigeria has a rich history in the competition after finishing as runners up in 1989 and 2005.

The draw ceremony was held by FIFA legends Bebeto and Fernando Couto as the group provided some intriguing match ups.

Bebeto who won the tournament in 1983 stated at the draw ceremony that Poland will do a good job of hosting the competition.

He said, "Not only because of the matches but also because of the atmosphere, the stadiums and the whole event. As a country with a great footballing history and tradition, Poland will undoubtedly stage a fantastic tournament."

The 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup is the 22nd edition of the competition, alongside the groups the mascot of the competition was also unveiled.

The official mascot is named Grzywek, a Polish bison as the 24 teams that qualified for the tournament discovered their opponents.

The 24 qualified teams for the competition were grouped into six groups of four team each.

2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup groups

Group A: Poland, Colombia, Tahiti, Senegal

Group B: Mexico, Italy, Japan, Ecuador

Group C: Honduras, New Zealand, Uruguay, Norway

Group D: Qatar, Nigeria, Ukraine, USA

Group E: Panama, Mali, France, Saudi Arabia

Group F: Portugal, Korea Republic, Argentina, South Africa

The 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup will hold in six Poland cities named Lodz, Bielsko-Biala, Bydgoszcz, Gdynia, Lublin and Tychy from Thursday, May 23 till Saturday, June 15.