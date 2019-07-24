Flying Eagles star Tom-Dele Bashiru has joined Premier League side Watford on a 6-year-deal from Manchester City.

Bashiru recently represented Nigeria at the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland where he played three of the four games and scored a goal.

The 19-year-old who started his football career at Manchester City is leaving his boyhood club after the expiration of his contract to join Watford.

The Nigeria youth international is joining Javi Gracia’s team on a six-year-deal to become the Hornets’ second summer signing Craig Dawson's move from West Bromwich Albion.

The midfielder moved up the grades with Manchester City and was signed to their youth team in 2015.

He made his debut for the first team in December 2017 after coming on as a second-half substitute a Football League quarter-final clash against Leicester City.

Born in England to Nigerian parents, Bashiru represented the English U16 before he switched his allegiance to Nigeria.

He joins his compatriot Isaac Success at Vicarage Road.