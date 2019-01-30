Flying Eagles boss Paul Aigbogun has promised that his team will aim to secure a ticket to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup when they compete at the 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

Nigeria’s U-20 team have won the continental tournament on seven different occasions in 1983, 1985, 1987, 1989, 2005, 2011 and 2015, and are aiming for their eighth title.

Following their win in the qualification series against Mauritania, the Flying Eagles return to the competition after missing the last edition in 2017.

In a report by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) website, the veteran Aigbogun stated that his team will aim to pick up a ticket to the world stage.

Manu Garba who is now in charge of the Golden Eaglets, was in charge of the Flying Eagles in 2015 and stated then that the absence of their superstars cost them

He said, “The U-20 Nations Cup is a tough competition because most of the players are already playing at club levels some even in Europe.

“In 2015, when we defeated Senegal in the final in Dakar, most of the Senegalese were already playing in Europe but we had the bulk of a young 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup winning team, though Kelechi Iheanacho and Success Isaac were not released by their clubs.”

The Flying Eagles are drawn with Niger Republic, Burundi, and South Africa in group A of the competition.

Garba, however, stated that he is confident they can progress he said, “The Flying Eagles chances in Niger are bright because most of the players are playing for top Nigerian clubs and they are in good shape.

“We are hoping they will qualify from their group and make it to the FIFA U-20 World Cup. I wish them a successful outing in Niger and praying they will qualify to the World Cup as African Champions.”

FLYING EAGLES FOR 2019 U20 AFCON

Flying Eagles squad for the tournament

Goalkeepers: Akpan Udoh (Unattached); Olawale Oremade (Oasis FC); Detan Ogundare (Kogi United)

Defenders: Mike Zaruma (Plateau United); Ikouwem Utin (Enyimba FC); Igoh Ogbu (Rosenburg FC, Norway); Solomon Ogberahwe (El-Kanemi Warriors); Valentine Ozornwafor (Enyimba FC); Olasunkanmi Aliyu (Emmanuel Amuneke Academy)

Midfielders: Peter Eletu (Prince Kazeem Academy); Quadri Liameed (36 Lions); Aniekeme Okon (Akwa United); Jamil Muhammad (Kano Pillars); Afeez Aremu (IK Start, Norway)

Forwards: Adamu Alhassan (Kano Pillars); Yahaya Nazifi (Sonderjyske FC, Denmark); Ibrahim Aliyu (Oasis FC); Adeshina Gata (Wikki Tourists); Ibrahim Abubakar (Plateau United); Onyekachi Paschal (Vaxjo United, Sweden); Maxwell Effiom (Enyimba FC).