It’s been a delight for Nigerian football teams at the 2019 All African Games in Morocco as the Flying Eagles and Falconets have made it to the men’s and women’s final of the games.

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria kicked off their campaign in Morocco with a 1-1 draw against Burkina Faso in a Group A game before a 2-1 win over South Africa and a 2-2 draw with Morocco to finish second in the group and qualify for the knockout stage.

In the semifinal game played on Tuesday, August 27, Nigeria beat Mali 5-4 on penalties after both teams had fired blanks over 120 minutes of action.

The win is revenge for coach Paul Aigbogun’s boys who were earlier in the year beaten by their Malian counterparts in the semi-finals of the 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This will be the first time Nigeria will be playing in the final of the football event of the All African Games in 41 years.

Falconets

Nigeria’s U-20 women’s team beat South Africa 3-0 in their first game in Morocco. They drew 1-1 with Cameroon and went on to finish first from Group B to reach the semifinals.

In the semifinals, they thrashed Algeria 3-0 on Monday, August 26 to reach the final where they will face Cameroon again.