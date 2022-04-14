‘Out of 7 chances they converted 2’ - Flamingoes coach boasts ahead of qualifier against Egypt

The Flamingoes are in high spirits after a visit from the Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare.

The official Twitter account of the Super Falcons gave an update on how the Flamingoes are preparing for the crucial clash.

The statement said, “Our Flamingoes were also visited before the start of their training by Nigeria's Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports @SundayDareSD.”

Coach of the Flamingoes Bankole Olowookere also gave his thoughts about his side's readiness for the North Africans after the 3-0 and 8-1 victories in test-match triumphs over Squad One Academy and Joshia Angels respectively in Abuja.

After two victories against DR Congo, Speaking about the game, he said, “If they had played a match that ended 0-0 it would have been worrisome.

"Out of about seven chances they converted two, it is a gradual process, their mind is that they are playing against boys.

"The kind of marking, positioning, the kind of goalkeeping you will see is not will not like the girl.

“They are doing well, they are responding well. I have to give it to them.

“They are trying as we are progressing, those chances will be converted and we will be scoring more goals.

“We've not played any qualifying game before now, the Egyptians the way they play they are very tricky and wait for the counter attack.

“We are working on it to counter them with our strength and speed.”