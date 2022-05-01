Nigeria's Flamingoes beat Egypt 2-0 in FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifier

Tosin Abayomi
Nigeria's Flamingoes record 6-0 aggregate win against Egypt, 1 step away from qualifying for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Nigeria's Flamingoes beat Egypt in FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifier
Nigeria's Flamingoes beat Egypt in FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifier

In the first leg played at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja, the Flamingoes recorded a comfortable 4-0 victory.

In the return fixture, the Flamingoes wasted no time in extending their advantage as Opeyemi Ajakaye put Nigeria in front as early as the fifth minute.

In the 14th minute, Amina Bello the Flamingoes advantage with their second goal of the game.

Nigeria's Flamingos defeat Egypt 4-0 in Abuja
Nigeria's Flamingos defeat Egypt 4-0 in Abuja Pulse Nigeria

It was another impressive outing for the Flamingoes after they recorded 5-0 second leg victory in an 8-0 aggregate win against Congo in the previous round at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

ALSO READ - Flamingoes receive ₦1m from Edo State deputy governor after thrashing Congo 5-0 in Benin City

The Flamingoes have been receiving support in preparation for their qualification games.

Nigeria's Flamingoes beat Egypt in FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifier
Nigeria's Flamingoes beat Egypt in FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifier Pulse Nigeria

Super Eagles legends Daniel Amokachi and Jay Jay Okocha as well as Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare visited the Flamingoes in camp before the first leg fixture against Egypt.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Nigeria's Flamingoes beat Egypt 2-0 in FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifier

Nigeria's Flamingoes beat Egypt 2-0 in FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifier

