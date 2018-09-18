Pulse.ng logo
Fixtures and time for the opening day Champions League games

Liverpool will host Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at Anfield in the biggest tie in the opening day of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League

  • Published:
The UEFA Champions League group stage will kick off with exciting fixtures on match day 1.

September 18

19:00 Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund

19:00 Monaco vs Atletico Madrid

Champions League vs Group B September 18

16:55 Barcelona vs PSV Eindhoven

16:55 Inter vs Tottenham Hotspur

Champions League vs Group C September 18

19:00 FK Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli

19:00 Liverpool vs Paris Saint Germain

Champions League vs Group D September 18

19:00 Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moscow

19:00 Schalke 04 vs Porto

