Five-substitutions football rule is now a must, says lawmakers IFAB

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Only the Premier League: among the major leagues, abandoned the five-substitution rule, and stuck to three substitutes per match in the 2021/22 season.

Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho (left) and Wilfred Ndidi (centre) are substituted on to the pitch
Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho (left) and Wilfred Ndidi (centre) are substituted on to the pitch

Football's lawmakers, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), will convene in Doha on Monday, to cement the use of five substitutions in the game.

Recommended articles

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic that affected football in 2020, the use of five substitutions was implemented.

IFAB will now adopt it prior to the 2022-23 season. Concussion substitutes and semi-automated offside technology are also on the menu for the lawmaking body.

Christian Eriksen comes on as a substitute for Brentford
Christian Eriksen comes on as a substitute for Brentford AFP

Only the Premier League: among the major leagues, abandoned the five-substitution rule, returning to a maximum of three substitutes per match.

ALSO READ: Pulse Sports launches 'PulseSPORTS30'

How the 5 proposed new football rules will damage the beautiful game

30-minute halves, unlimited substitutions and other bizarre football rules set to be implemented by the Dutch FA

Despite IFAB's recommendation that five substitutes be made permanent in the sport in October 2021, some clubs felt it offered those with larger squads an unfair edge, hence, its non-enactment for the 2021-22 season.

Following a referendum in March, Premier League teams decided to allow five substitutes in 2022-23.

According to IFAB, substitutes can be made three times throughout a game, with a sixth change possible if the game goes to extra time. Half-time substitutions don't count.

POOL

The concussion substitutions and semi-automated offside equipment will be the main talking points in Doha.

Although the Professional Footballers' Association has advocated for temporary substitutions to be included in the testing, IFAB approved a trial in December 2020 that only allowed for permanent concussion substitutions.

Semi-automated offside technology has been tested by FIFA, at the FIFA Club World Cup and the FIFA Arab Cup. It could be used at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

It operates by collecting up to 29 data points for each participant 50 times per second utilising ten dedicated cameras and several broadcast cameras.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho (left) and Wilfred Ndidi (centre) are substituted on to the pitch

    Five-substitutions football rule is now a must, says lawmakers IFAB

  • Mikel believes Messi is a better player than Ronaldo

    Ex-Chelsea star Mikel Obi chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

  • Osodi Emmanuel

    Sao Tome vs Nigeria: team news, form guide, preview as Super Eagles battle Falcons & Patriots

Recommended articles

Five-substitutions football rule is now a must, says lawmakers IFAB

Five-substitutions football rule is now a must, says lawmakers IFAB

Ex-Chelsea star Mikel Obi chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Ex-Chelsea star Mikel Obi chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Sao Tome vs Nigeria: team news, form guide, preview as Super Eagles battle Falcons & Patriots

Sao Tome vs Nigeria: team news, form guide, preview as Super Eagles battle Falcons & Patriots

'Only 58 matches ever' - Everything you need to know about Nigeria's opponents, Sao Tome

'Only 58 matches ever' - Everything you need to know about Nigeria's opponents, Sao Tome

'Maybe Egypt d'Or' - 10 Nigerian reactions to Mohamed Salah's BOLD Ballon d'Or claim

'Maybe Egypt d'Or' - 10 Nigerian reactions to Mohamed Salah's BOLD Ballon d'Or claim

Pulse Sports launches 'PulseSPORTS30'

Pulse Sports launches 'PulseSPORTS30'

Trending

'He always asked me how big my butt is' - Brazilian model reveals how Pique DM'd her behind Shakira's back

Brazilian Instagram model sheds light on Gerard Pique's alleged infidelity to Shakira
SCOOP

Watch former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi play with kids at Ebute Metta [Photos/Videos]

Mikel Obi plays with kids at Ebute Metta
AFCON 2023Q

'I will select any players I want' - Peseiro fires back over Nigeria-S/Leone Starting XI

Jose Peseiro started his time as the Super Eagles boss with defeats to Ecuador and Mexico
SCOOP

Arsenal star Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim wife

Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim wife