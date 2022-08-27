Firmino inspires Liverpool to record win, TAA reacts to 'needed' victory

The Reds scored nine goals in the League for the first time since 1989 when they first achieved the feat against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool also equalled their biggest ever win in the Premier League with the win thanks to some excellent performances.

Roberto Firmino was the obvious star of the show after he scored two goals and assisted three others.

Luis Diaz was also brilliant for Jurgen Klopp's men after he also scored a brace in the game.

Virgil van Dijk, Alexander Trent-Arnold, Harvey Elliot and Fabio Carvalho, who scored their first goals for Liverpool, were the other scorers for the Reds.

Bournemouth defender, Chris Mepham, completed the count with an unfortunate own goal.

Liverpool joins four other teams

Following the big win at Anfield, Liverpool has now joined the list of teams with the biggest win in the Premier League.

They join the likes of Manchester United, who have achieved the feat twice, and Leicester City as the teams with the biggest win in the League's history.

TAA reacts to Liverpool's first win

Liverpool bounced back to winning ways after the defeat to Manchester United the last time. The Reds lost 2-1 to their bitter rivals which left them without a win in the new season.

Liverpool defender spoke after the game and noted that the home side took their chances to register a first win of the season.

"We have taken our chances today," Trent-Arnold said. "We have started the game really well which is what we need after the defeat on Monday."