RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Firmino faces 'more than four weeks out' with hamstring injury

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino Creator: Lindsey Parnaby
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino Creator: Lindsey Parnaby

Roberto Firmino is facing a month on the sidelines after suffering a "serious" hamstring injury in Liverpool's midweek Champions League win against Atletico Madrid, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday.

Recommended articles

The Brazil forward lasted just over half an hour as a substitute during the 2-0 win at Anfield before he was forced off and is not expected back immediately after the upcoming international break.

"Losing Bobby Firmino is a blow," Klopp told reporters. "We've known for two or three days that it's a serious injury so that means we talk about weeks still. I don't know exactly but more than four, which I would consider as a serious injury."

The Liverpool manager said the 30-year-old was a "quick healer", but that he was unlikely to be available for selection at home to Arsenal in the Premier League on November 20. 

Firmino has scored six goals in 11 appearances for Liverpool this season, with the Merseysiders currently on a 25-match unbeaten run in all competitions, equalling their club record.

Defender Joe Gomez, who has a calf problem, and midfielder Curtis Jones, suffering from an eye injury, missed the Atletico victory and will also be unavailable for Sunday's trip to to high-flying West Ham.

"Curtis is a completely different story. He was very unlucky in training -- he got a finger that scratched the eye," Klopp said in a club statement.

"I had a lot of injuries to players in my career, that was not involved. He is on the way back but we have to see how long exactly," the German added.

"He will be back after the international break, for sure, but in the international break we have to see when he can start doing proper stuff again. 

"And Joey (Gomez), hopefully after the international break as well."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mount could miss England duty due to wisdom tooth trouble

Mount could miss England duty due to wisdom tooth trouble

Firmino faces 'more than four weeks out' with hamstring injury

Firmino faces 'more than four weeks out' with hamstring injury

We need luck to beat Manchester City - Solskjaer

"We need luck to beat Manchester City" - Solskjaer

Derby Della Madonnina and the battle of Manchester are among the 4 games you cannot miss this weekend

Derby Della Madonnina and the battle of Manchester are among the 4 games you cannot miss this weekend

Solskjaer's Man Utd have 'moved on' from Liverpool humiliation

Solskjaer's Man Utd have 'moved on' from Liverpool humiliation

Injured Messi misses out for PSG again

Injured Messi misses out for PSG again

Betting Tips: 4 home wins you should stake on in Saturday league games

Betting Tips: 4 home wins you should stake on in Saturday league games

Tyronne Ebuehi admits need to improve, rates AC Milan's Leao as toughest opponent

Tyronne Ebuehi admits need to improve, rates AC Milan's Leao as toughest opponent

Hazard 'not happy' but staying professional, says Ancelotti

Hazard 'not happy' but staying professional, says Ancelotti

Trending

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

Rohr: Kalu rejected call-up to focus on his club

Gernot Rohr granted Samuel Kalu's request to focus on his club form

Coach shot, players run for their lives as chaos disrupts football game in Argentina

Coach shot, players run for their lives as chaos disrupts football game in Argentina