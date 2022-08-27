PREMIER LEAGUE

Firmino, Diaz outshine Salah as Liverpool routs Cherries in 9-goal thriller

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Nine (9) goals and Seven (7) different scorers saw Liverpool breeze past Bournemouth at Anfield.

Liverpool secures emphatic win at home.
Liverpool secures emphatic win at home.

Liverpool has won its first game of the season after a comprehensive 9-0 win over Bournemouth at Anfield.

After two draws and a defeat in their opening three matches, Roberto Firmino was the star of the day as the Reds demolished the newly promoted side.

Firmino scored two goals and assisted three others to earn Jurgen Klopp's Reds a first win of the season.

Other scorers on the day include Luiz Dias, who also got a brace, Harvey Elliot and Alexander Trent-Arnold.

Firmino contributed five (2 goals, 3 assists) of the nine goals.
Firmino contributed five (2 goals, 3 assists) of the nine goals. Pulse Nigeria

Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk and Fabio Carvalho also grabbed a goal each while a Chris Mepham own goal completed the rout.

The Reds put behind them a shaky start to the season which includes that defeat to rivals Manchester United the last time in some style.

Liverpool scored five first-half goals and four more in the second half without talisman Mohamed Salah on the score sheet.

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah Pulse Nigeria

The Egyptian played from start to finish but was outshone by his teammates Firmino and Diaz who both scored a brace each.

Salah attempted four (4) shots, created two (2) chances and made two key passes.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Reactions as Liverpool inflict pain on Bournemouth to bounce back from Manchester United loss

Reactions as Liverpool inflict pain on Bournemouth to bounce back from Manchester United loss

Reactions as Raheem Sterling leads Chelsea to victory against Leicester

Reactions as Raheem Sterling leads Chelsea to victory against Leicester

Firmino, Diaz outshine Salah as Liverpool routs Cherries in 9-goal thriller

Firmino, Diaz outshine Salah as Liverpool routs Cherries in 9-goal thriller

Troost-Ekong motivates Super Eagles to beat Ghana

Troost-Ekong motivates Super Eagles to beat Ghana

Erik Ten Hag refuses to confirm Ronaldo will stay after benching him again

Erik Ten Hag refuses to confirm Ronaldo will stay after benching him again

VAR misses McTominay handball - Reactions as Bruno Fernandes outshines Aribo in Manchester United's 1-0 win against Southampton

VAR misses McTominay handball - Reactions as Bruno Fernandes outshines Aribo in Manchester United's 1-0 win against Southampton

Trending

Maduka Okoye made his debut for Watford tonight but conceded two goals

A bad night at the office for Maduka Okoye as Dennis sends Watford out

Chidera Ejuke (IMAGO/Shengolpixs)

'He needs to score goals, assists' - Falk tears into Super Eagles winger for 'too much dribbling'

Sunday Oliseh leaves SV Straelen

Former Super Eagles manager Sunday Oliseh resigns after 6 straight defeats

Roma fans blast Mourinho after parking the bus in 1-0 win against Cremonese

'Score 1 goal and defend' - Roma fans blast Mourinho after parking the bus in 1-0 win against Cremonese