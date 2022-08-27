Firmino, Diaz outshine Salah as Liverpool routs Cherries in 9-goal thriller

After two draws and a defeat in their opening three matches, Roberto Firmino was the star of the day as the Reds demolished the newly promoted side.

Firmino scored two goals and assisted three others to earn Jurgen Klopp's Reds a first win of the season.

Other scorers on the day include Luiz Dias, who also got a brace, Harvey Elliot and Alexander Trent-Arnold.

Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk and Fabio Carvalho also grabbed a goal each while a Chris Mepham own goal completed the rout.

Salah no show as Liverpool return to winning ways

The Reds put behind them a shaky start to the season which includes that defeat to rivals Manchester United the last time in some style.

Liverpool scored five first-half goals and four more in the second half without talisman Mohamed Salah on the score sheet.

The Egyptian played from start to finish but was outshone by his teammates Firmino and Diaz who both scored a brace each.