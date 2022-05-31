Finalissima: Argentina, Italy set for 'Cup of Champions' showdown at Wembley

Italy will take on the Lionel Messi led Argentina in what is set to be a titanic encounter between the two continental champions.

Pulse Nigeria

Both teams have been training in their various camps ahead of the final, with Messi and Argentina spotted at the Atletico Bilbao ground.

Here is a quick look at all you need to know about the Finalissima.

What is the Finalissama?

The finalissima is a one-legged encounter between the Champions of Europe and their counterparts from South America.

Pulse Nigeria

Both teams will play for 90 minutes with no extra time. But if there is no winner after the normal time, the game will go straight to penalties.

What's it about?

The Finalissima is idea between UEFA and CONMEBOL to expand the football cooperation between the two continental giants and technical training schemes, too.

Is this the first-ever match?

Not at all, when Italy and Argentina step on the pitch tomorrow evening, it will be the third time the champions of Europe and CONMEBOL have met in the finalissima.

Pulse Nigeria

France won the inaugural edition back in 1985 before Argentina defeated Denmark on penalties eight years later to lift the second.

How did both teams qualify?

Argentina will represent CONMEBOL after winning the 2021 Copa America, putting an end to a 28-year wait for the title.

Pulse Nigeria

For Italy, the Azurris, who will be missing the World Cup party later this year in Qatar, defeated England on penalties to emerge European champions in 2020.

Where is the venue and what time?

The beautiful Wembley Stadium will host this match on Wednesday night, with kickoff slated for 7:45 pm Nigerian time.

Pulse Nigeria

What the coaches have to say:

Italy's boss, Roberto Mancini seems to have his eyes firmly set on the future after he admitted the game on Wednesday will be the end of an era.

"Argentina are strong but so are we. This match will be the end of a cycle. (But) that doesn't mean that 15-20 players will go back home," he told uefa.com.

Football Italia

"But from Wednesday we will field more young people to see whether we can count on them for the future."

His counterparts, Lionel Scaloni, relishes the chance to face Argentina and wants more of the same.

Pulse Live Uganda