Finalissima: Argentina, Italy set for 'Cup of Champions' showdown at Wembley

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

What you need to know as Copa America champions Argentina battle against European champions Italy on Wednesday.

2022 Finalissima
2022 Finalissima

European champions Italy will host their counterparts from South America Argentina in the 2022 Finalissma at Wembley on Wednesday night.

Recommended articles

Italy will take on the Lionel Messi led Argentina in what is set to be a titanic encounter between the two continental champions.

Lionel Messi and Roberto Mancini.
Lionel Messi and Roberto Mancini. Pulse Nigeria

Both teams have been training in their various camps ahead of the final, with Messi and Argentina spotted at the Atletico Bilbao ground.

Here is a quick look at all you need to know about the Finalissima.

The finalissima is a one-legged encounter between the Champions of Europe and their counterparts from South America.

The Finalissima trophy.
The Finalissima trophy. Pulse Nigeria

Both teams will play for 90 minutes with no extra time. But if there is no winner after the normal time, the game will go straight to penalties.

The Finalissima is idea between UEFA and CONMEBOL to expand the football cooperation between the two continental giants and technical training schemes, too.

Not at all, when Italy and Argentina step on the pitch tomorrow evening, it will be the third time the champions of Europe and CONMEBOL have met in the finalissima.

The Finalissima has been played twice between the Champions of Europe and CONMEBOL.
The Finalissima has been played twice between the Champions of Europe and CONMEBOL. Pulse Nigeria

France won the inaugural edition back in 1985 before Argentina defeated Denmark on penalties eight years later to lift the second.

Argentina will represent CONMEBOL after winning the 2021 Copa America, putting an end to a 28-year wait for the title.

Both teams are in a happy mood.
Both teams are in a happy mood. Pulse Nigeria

For Italy, the Azurris, who will be missing the World Cup party later this year in Qatar, defeated England on penalties to emerge European champions in 2020.

The beautiful Wembley Stadium will host this match on Wednesday night, with kickoff slated for 7:45 pm Nigerian time.

Wembley will host the 2022 Finalissima.
Wembley will host the 2022 Finalissima. Pulse Nigeria

Italy's boss, Roberto Mancini seems to have his eyes firmly set on the future after he admitted the game on Wednesday will be the end of an era.

"Argentina are strong but so are we. This match will be the end of a cycle. (But) that doesn't mean that 15-20 players will go back home," he told uefa.com.

Italy's coach, Roberto Mancini
Italy's coach, Roberto Mancini Football Italia

"But from Wednesday we will field more young people to see whether we can count on them for the future."

His counterparts, Lionel Scaloni, relishes the chance to face Argentina and wants more of the same.

Lionel Scaloni
Lionel Scaloni Pulse Live Uganda

"We would prefer [to play against European teams] more often. [Our unbeaten run is] just a number, a mere statistic and it doesn’t really matter to us. The most important thing is knowing what we want, where we want to go. We have to seize the moment and this experience."

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Social media reactions as Peter Drury poised for Premier league exit

    'Will be missed' - Reactions as Peter Drury set to bid the Premier league 'goodbye'

  • Super Eagles new coach Jose Peseiro and his crew during the friendly against Mexico.

    Jose Peseiro trains Super Eagles stars on scoring goals ahead of Sierra Leone, Mauritius qualifiers

  • (L-R) Victor Mbaoma, Sani Faisal, and Ishaq Rafiu are three of the four NPFL platers that featured for the Super Eagles friendly against Mexico

    Troost-Ekong praises home-based players for representing NPFL well in Mexico friendly

Recommended articles

'Will be missed' - Reactions as Peter Drury set to bid the Premier league 'goodbye'

'Will be missed' - Reactions as Peter Drury set to bid the Premier league 'goodbye'

Jose Peseiro trains Super Eagles stars on scoring goals ahead of Sierra Leone, Mauritius qualifiers

Jose Peseiro trains Super Eagles stars on scoring goals ahead of Sierra Leone, Mauritius qualifiers

Troost-Ekong praises home-based players for representing NPFL well in Mexico friendly

Troost-Ekong praises home-based players for representing NPFL well in Mexico friendly

Finalissima: Argentina, Italy set for 'Cup of Champions' showdown at Wembley

Finalissima: Argentina, Italy set for 'Cup of Champions' showdown at Wembley

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne receives UEFA A coaching license

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne receives UEFA A coaching license

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne receives UEFA A coaching license

Trending

UCL FINAL

Why Benzema’s goal against Liverpool was ACTUALLY offside

Karim Benzema's goal was rightly ruled offside

Heartbreak for Nigerian girls as Maduka Okoye's girlfriend shows up

Maduka Okoye has dashed the hopes of many Nigerian Ladies.

Bolton's new 'Jay-Jay Okocha' wants to represent Nigeria ahead of England

Afolayan has been compared to the Jay-Jay Okocha
UCL

5 worst UEFA Champions League finals in history

Five worst Champions League finals in history