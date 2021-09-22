RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori says he feels 'very Nigerian' despite snubbing Nigeria to play for England

Authors:

Steve Dede

Born to Nigerian parents, Tomori chose to play for England.

Fikayo Tomori snubbed Nigeria to play for England
Fikayo Tomori snubbed Nigeria to play for England

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori has revealed that he feels 'very Nigerian' despite snubbing Nigeria to play for England.

Tomori, born in Calgary to Nigerian parents, had the choice to represent Nigeria, Canada and England before he accepted an invitation to play for the Three Lions.

Despite not playing for Nigeria, the 23-year-old says he feels Nigerian because of how he was brought up.

Fikayo Tomori (left) pictured here with Davido identifies with his Nigerian root (Instagram/Tammy Abraham)
Fikayo Tomori (left) pictured here with Davido identifies with his Nigerian root (Instagram/Tammy Abraham) Instagram

"My name is Nigerian and it means, 'God has filled me with joy, it is typical in Nigeria to give such name," Tomori told DAZN as quoted by MilanPress.

"I feel very Nigerian, when I was little my parents spoke to me in the local language and I ate typical Nigerian food."

Having now made a competitive appearance for England, the defender is no longer eligible for Nigeria.

Nigerians were disappointed when the former Chelsea star played for England, although he later said he was never invited to play for the Super Eagles.

"England called me up in September, and I didn't get a call up from anyone when they called me up, it was hard to say no to them."

Tomori has only made one appearance for England and didn't make the squad for Euro 2020.

