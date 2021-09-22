Tomori, born in Calgary to Nigerian parents, had the choice to represent Nigeria, Canada and England before he accepted an invitation to play for the Three Lions.

Despite not playing for Nigeria, the 23-year-old says he feels Nigerian because of how he was brought up.

"My name is Nigerian and it means, 'God has filled me with joy, it is typical in Nigeria to give such name," Tomori told DAZN as quoted by MilanPress.

"I feel very Nigerian, when I was little my parents spoke to me in the local language and I ate typical Nigerian food."

Having now made a competitive appearance for England, the defender is no longer eligible for Nigeria.

Nigerians were disappointed when the former Chelsea star played for England, although he later said he was never invited to play for the Super Eagles.

"England called me up in September, and I didn't get a call up from anyone when they called me up, it was hard to say no to them."