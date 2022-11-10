Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham left out of England World Cup squad

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

England manager Gareth Southgate announced his 26 man World Cup squad today amid mixed reactions from the fans.

Fikayo Tomori (l) and Tammy Abraham (m) have been left out of England squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Fikayo Tomori (l) and Tammy Abraham (m) have been left out of England squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Southgate’s decision to leave out Roma Striker, Tammy Abraham as well as AC Milan defender, Fikayo Tomori has caused quite a stir.

Recommended articles

Tomori, who helped Milan win their first Serie A title in 11 years must be mystified by the decision to leave him out. He was integral to what Milan did last season, often putting up man of the match displays.

His excellent defensive performances have carried on into the new season as he continues to impress under manager, Stefano Poli

Over the last 12 months, it is hard to make a case for any other English defender performing better than Tomori. Many believe the decision to call up the likes of Connor Coady and Eric Dier instead of the former Chelsea man might prove to be a mistake. Eric Dier in particular has been generally underwhelming in recent weeks.

Despite Tomori’s outstanding performances for Milan, it looks like he hasn’t done enough in the eyes of Southgate to make the squad.

Tammy Abraham has also been left out of the England squad. Perhaps less controversially but still a bit of a surprise considering the season he had last year. However he has started the new campaign rather inconsistently. Tammy has only managed 4 goals in 19 appearances this season.

England World Cup Squad in Full :

Goalkeepers - Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Nick Pope.

Defenders - Eric Dier, Connor Coady, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben White.

Midfielders - Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Connor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Jude Bellingham, James Maddison.

Forwards - Phil Foden, Harry Kane, Callum Wilson, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish, Marcus Rashford.

More from category

  • empty

    Timothy Weah is going to the World Cup with the USA, this is why it makes sense

  • empty

    Timothy Weah is going to the World Cup with Liberia, this is why it makes sense

  • Top 5 African goals at the World Cup

    Qatar 2022: Top 5 African goals at the World Cup

Recommended articles

Timothy Weah is going to the World Cup with the USA, this is why it makes sense

Timothy Weah is going to the World Cup with the USA, this is why it makes sense

Timothy Weah is going to the World Cup with Liberia, this is why it makes sense

Timothy Weah is going to the World Cup with Liberia, this is why it makes sense

Qatar 2022: Top 5 African goals at the World Cup

Qatar 2022: Top 5 African goals at the World Cup

Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham left out of England World Cup squad

Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham left out of England World Cup squad

Qatar 2022: Hazard, De Bruyne & 24 Devils make Belgium squad, Liverpool hero Origi misses out

Qatar 2022: Hazard, De Bruyne & 24 Devils make Belgium squad, Liverpool hero Origi misses out

Why Anthony Joshua has lost faith in boxing

Why Anthony Joshua has lost faith in boxing

National Youth Games: Host city and dates announced for 7th NYG

National Youth Games: Host city and dates announced for 7th NYG

Football legend Patrice Evra and Chipper Cash release documentary ahead of the 2022 World Cup

Football legend Patrice Evra and Chipper Cash release documentary ahead of the 2022 World Cup

Can Neymar lead Brazil to World Cup glory? | BetKing World Cup Betting Predictions

Can Neymar lead Brazil to World Cup glory? | BetKing World Cup Betting Predictions

Trending

Milan are eyeing Folarin Balogun as a replacement for Olivier Giroud

AC Milan want Arsenal's Super Eagles hopeful to replace Olivier Giroud

Samuel Saores celebrates with Benfica B teammates

VIDEO: This ridiculous goal by Benfica B goalkeeper could become 2022 Puskas winner

Henry Onyekuru plays for Adana Demirspor currently on loan from Olympiacos

Super Eagles star Henry Onyekuru hits out at Nigerian Immigration Service

Top 5 Bizarre World Cup moments

Never To Be Forgotten: Top 5 bizarre World Cup moments