FIFPRO World XI: Mo Salah ignored; Trent, Mendy, 8 other PL stars shortlisted

Izuchukwu Akawor

There was no place for Egypt's Mo Salah while two of his Liverpool teammates were shortlisted.

Salah
Salah

No fewer than 10 Premier League players have been shortlisted for the 2021 FIFA FIFPRO World XI with Egyptian star Mohamed Salah the notable omission.

The Liverpool forward, Salah, was left out of the 23-man squad revealed on Tuesday despite his impressive form for the Reds but two of his club mates, Trent Alexander-Arnold and goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, made the shortlist.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has scored 14 Premier League goals this season
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has scored 14 Premier League goals this season

European Champions, Chelsea, are the most represented Premier League side on the list with four players, goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Romelu Lukaku.

Manchester rivals, United and City, have two players each. Christian Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes for the Red Devils, and Ruben Dias and Kelvin De Bruyne for City.

Other usual suspects on the list are PSG trio, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Karim Benzema of Real Madrid, Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund's sensation, Erling Haaland.

Senegal's Edouard Mendy is the only African on the list.
Senegal's Edouard Mendy is the only African on the list.

The award, which sees professional footballers choose amongst their colleagues who makes the World XI, was reduced to 23 players from 55 for the first time in 17 years.

The World XI will be announced during the Best FIFA Football Awards slated for January.

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain), Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

Defenders: David Alaba (Real Madrid), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Dani Alves (Sao Paulo/Barcelona), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Jorginho (Chelsea), N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

