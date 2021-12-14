FIFPRO World XI: Mo Salah ignored; Trent, Mendy, 8 other PL stars shortlisted

The Liverpool forward, Salah, was left out of the 23-man squad revealed on Tuesday despite his impressive form for the Reds but two of his club mates, Trent Alexander-Arnold and goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, made the shortlist.

European Champions, Chelsea, are the most represented Premier League side on the list with four players, goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Romelu Lukaku.

Manchester rivals, United and City, have two players each. Christian Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes for the Red Devils, and Ruben Dias and Kelvin De Bruyne for City.

Other usual suspects on the list are PSG trio, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Karim Benzema of Real Madrid, Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund's sensation, Erling Haaland.

The award, which sees professional footballers choose amongst their colleagues who makes the World XI, was reduced to 23 players from 55 for the first time in 17 years.

The World XI will be announced during the Best FIFA Football Awards slated for January.

Full Shortlist of players;

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain), Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

Defenders: David Alaba (Real Madrid), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Dani Alves (Sao Paulo/Barcelona), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Jorginho (Chelsea), N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)