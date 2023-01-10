FIFA WWC: Super Falcons coach targets knockout stage at Women's World Cup

Super Falcons Head Coach, Randy Waldrum has disclosed that the team target at the world cup is the knockout stage.
The Super Falcons are in an elite group of only seven countries that have never failed to qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup since the competition was launched in China 32 years ago.
Waldrum is optimistic of an impressive performance at the forthcoming FIFA Women's World Cup finals coming up in Australia & New Zealand in the summer.
Waldrum said that he is confident that his team can go far in the global tournament but insists they must take it one step at a time to achieve greatness.
"The first target for us at the World Cup is to advance out of the group stage. Everyone wants to get to the knockout stage but obviously in order to achieve that, you have to advance out of the group, and now, our focus is principally on doing that." Waldrum told NFF
Super Falcons to tackle Olympic champions in group stage
Nigeria drawn in group B alongside Olympic champions Canada, co-hosts Australia and Republic of Ireland in the group B.
The FIFA Women’s World Cup finals scheduled to start July 20 with 32 teams.
The Falcons will be domiciled in Brisbane where they will play two of their three matches, with the other game in another Australian city, Melbourne.
