FIFA WWC: Super Falcons coach targets knockout stage at Women's World Cup

AFP

Waldrum is optimistic of an impressive performance at the forthcoming FIFA Women's World Cup finals coming up in Australia & New Zealand in the summer.

Waldrum said that he is confident that his team can go far in the global tournament but insists they must take it one step at a time to achieve greatness.

AFP

"The first target for us at the World Cup is to advance out of the group stage. Everyone wants to get to the knockout stage but obviously in order to achieve that, you have to advance out of the group, and now, our focus is principally on doing that." Waldrum told NFF

Super Falcons to tackle Olympic champions in group stage

Nigeria drawn in group B alongside Olympic champions Canada, co-hosts Australia and Republic of Ireland in the group B.

AFP

Super Falcons is in the elite group of only seven countries that have never failed to qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup since the competition was launched in China 32 years ago.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup finals scheduled to start July 20 with 32 teams.