FIFA WWC: Super Falcons coach targets knockout stage at Women's World Cup

The Super Falcons are in an elite group of only seven countries that have never failed to qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup since the competition was launched in China 32 years ago.

Super Falcons Head Coach, Randy Waldrum
Super Falcons Head Coach, Randy Waldrum

Super Falcons Head Coach, Randy Waldrum has disclosed that the team target at the world cup is the knockout stage.

Super Falcons' Rasheedat Ajibade in action at the Nations cup
Super Falcons' Rasheedat Ajibade in action at the Nations cup

Waldrum is optimistic of an impressive performance at the forthcoming FIFA Women's World Cup finals coming up in Australia & New Zealand in the summer.

Waldrum said that he is confident that his team can go far in the global tournament but insists they must take it one step at a time to achieve greatness.

Super Falcons Head Coach, Randy Waldrum
Super Falcons Head Coach, Randy Waldrum

"The first target for us at the World Cup is to advance out of the group stage. Everyone wants to get to the knockout stage but obviously in order to achieve that, you have to advance out of the group, and now, our focus is principally on doing that." Waldrum told NFF

Nigeria drawn in group B alongside Olympic champions Canada, co-hosts Australia and Republic of Ireland in the group B.

Super Falcons Squad at the Africa Women's nations cup
Super Falcons Squad at the Africa Women's nations cup

Super Falcons is in the elite group of only seven countries that have never failed to qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup since the competition was launched in China 32 years ago.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup finals scheduled to start July 20 with 32 teams.

The Falcons will be domiciled in Brisbane where they will play two of their three matches, with the other game in another Australian city, Melbourne.

