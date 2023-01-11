ADVERTISEMENT

FIFA WWC: Former Super Falcons coach advises Waldrum to introduce new players

Nigeria is in group B alongside Olympic champions Canada and co-hosts Australia and the Republic of Ireland.

Super Falcons squad against Cameroun at the women's nations cup
Super Falcons squad against Cameroun at the women's nations cup

Former Super Falcons coach, Godwin Izilien, has advised coach Randy Waldrum to introduce fresh players into the squad ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup to be cohosted by Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.

Izilien advised Waldrum not to invite players that are bench warmers in there respective clubs to the team.

Former Super Falcons coach, Godwin Izilien
Former Super Falcons coach, Godwin Izilien AFP

She said further that the coach should build the team around young players.

Former Super Falcons coach Godwin also advised the Nigeria Football Federation to organise high quality friendlies for the girls to prepare for the world cup.

“For the Super Falcons to excel at the 2023 Women World Cup, I believe the old players in the squad should be sidelined to pave way for the younger ones.

“Playing politics in team’s selection will not augur well for the Super Falcons at the world stage. Other teams in the world are building their teams around young players, because they understand that the lifespan of a female footballer is short.

"The NFF, at this point, should have started setting out guidelines and programmes to get the girls ready for the World Cup. Quality friendlies and good training programmes should be put in place for them.

Super Falcon star, Rasheedat Ajibade in action
Super Falcon star, Rasheedat Ajibade in action AFP

“This year’s World Cup will be tough as 32 teams will be competing and the coach should brace up for the task ahead by picking the best players for the tournament, “he said

Nigeria drawn in group B alongside Olympic champions Canada, co-hosts Australia and Republic of Ireland.

Despite finishing fourth at the WAFCON in Morocco, the Super Falcons will participate at their 9th consecutive Women's World Cup
Despite finishing fourth at the WAFCON in Morocco, the Super Falcons will participate at their 9th consecutive Women's World Cup AFP

Super Falcons is in the elite group of only seven countries that have never failed to qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup since the competition was launched in China 32 years ago.

The Falcons will be domiciled in Brisbane where they will play two of their three matches, with the other game.

On his part, the super falcons coach, Randy Waldrum has said that his target at the world cup is knock out stage.

Super Falcons Head Coach, Randy Waldrum
Super Falcons Head Coach, Randy Waldrum AFP

"The first target for us at the World Cup is to advance out of the group stage. Everyone wants to get to the knockout stage but obviously in order to achieve that, you have to advance out of the group, and now, our focus is principally on doing that." Waldrum told NFF

