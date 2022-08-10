FIFA World Cup to get new kickoff date

A group made up of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, and executives of the six continental football associations could decide in a matter of days.

Officials from Qatar and the South American soccer governing body CONMEBOL, have supported the idea to create a 29-day tournament rather than the long-planned 28.

The Qatari and Ecuadorian soccer federations have also been involved in the discussions.

What was the original plan for the World Cup?

The Netherlands are scheduled to take on Senegal at 1 pm local time in Doha on Monday, November 21: a game meant to kick off the World Cup.

Although hosts Qatar and Ecuador are also in Group A, their match was scheduled to begin six hours later on the same day.

After discussions with key European leagues that will continue to hold their club matches through November 13, FIFA agreed to a shorter, 28-day World Cup that requires four games to be played per day during the group stage, eliminating a Sunday start for the Qatar tournament.

With the new arrangement, the opening ceremony could now actually happen before the opening game, unlike the original plan that would have seen it happen before the third game.

Qatar to host the World for the first time

In December 2010, a controversial vote conducted by the FIFA executive committee saw Qatar defeat the United States, 14-8 to claim to hosting rights.

For the first time in the 92-year history of the competition, the 2022 World Cup will take place when it is not typically summer.