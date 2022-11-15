QATAR 2022

Inside the $200 (Shs780K) a night Qatar fans’ village

Moses King
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Forget about the infamous Nyege Nyege Festival ‘kennels’, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 has come up with over 4,600 housing cabins made from shipping containers.

fan village
fan village

Qatar is expecting over 2m visitors during the month-long tournament with the peak time being the group stages that kick off next week, Sunday, November 20.

Qatar fan village
Qatar fan village Pulse

The brightly-painted aluminum portacabins are arranged in long straight rows and according to Arabic daily 'Arrayah', each cabin tea and coffee making facilities with two bottles of water per day, a refrigerator, bed sheets and bath towels.

There are also playgrounds, eateries and other amenities for the visitors. Furthermore, guests can choose between twin bedrooms and an en suite bedroom.

Qatar fan village
Qatar fan village Pulse

There are entertainment facilities including big screen, fitness centre, gymnasium, tennis court, football grounds and basketball and volleyball courts. Also, 24/7 front desk, 24/7 reception/ check in and check out, convenience store and first aid kit are available.

The cabins go for $200 a night.

interior
interior Pulse

For $200 a night, fans can rent one of 6,000 brightly-painted aluminum portacabins, arranged in long, straight rows.

Other than the fan villages, there are also cruise ships, hotels and apartments and over 1,000 modern tents for a native experience.

