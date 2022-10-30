FIFA U17 WWC

Flamingos rewarded with bronze after penalty shootout victory over Germany's U-17

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

After being trusted with penalty shootout duties for the first time in three games, goalkeeper Faith Omilana became Nigeria's saviour, helping the team to bronze.

Nigeria's U-17 Women, Flamingos
The Flamingos rounded off their FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup campaign on Sunday by seeing off Germany's U-17 in a 3-2 penalty shootout victory in their third/fourth place match.

The bronze medal game at the DY Patil Stadium which saw Nigeria score once in the first half thanks to Opeyemi Ajakaye, and add two more in the second following inputs by Amina Bello and Etim Edidiong, saw Bankole Olowookere's side concede three goals to the Germans in the final 17 minutes of the game.

Victory for the Flamingos now becomes Nigeria's best-ever finish at the competition after three quarter-final finishes in the 2010, 2012, and 2014 competitions.

The game got off in as early as the fifth minute with Marie Steiner bagging a goal for the Germans, however, a VAR review led to the goal being chalked as Nigeria's goalkeeper Faith Omilana had been fouled prior.

Olowokere's side got back on their feet and eventually got the actual first goal of the game in the 20th minute.

After going on a drought all competition despite her impressive displays, Ajakaye ensured she left India with a goal, finishing off finely past Eve Boettcher. The Flamingoes then saw off the rest of the half with the 1-0 lead.

The second half was a bit more chaotic than the first as five goals were recorded within the next 45 minutes.

First, it was Bello who doubled Nigeria's lead three minutes after the restart. Then, the Flamingos made the game 3-0 as substitute Edidiong got herself on the scoresheet.

The Germans then fought back, scoring three inside the final 17 minutes of the game with Jella Viet, Platner Paulina and Loreen Bender, all putting the ball past Omilana before the end of regulation time.

The Flamingos claimed the third-place bronze after a 3-2 win on penalties (3-3 after full-time). With the result, Nigeria becomes the second African side to achieve such feat
The Flamingos claimed the third-place bronze after a 3-2 win on penalties (3-3 after full-time). With the result, Nigeria becomes the second African side to achieve such feat Twitter/NGSuper_Falcons

After 3-3 at full-time and the game to be decided by penalties for the third for Nigeria - after USA and Colombia - coach Olowokere opted for Omilana over his preferred Chikamso Jiwuaku.

The tensed shootouts then saw the Germans miss two of their spot kicks, with Omilana, saving another for a 3-2 result to gift the Flamingos bronze ahead of Sunday's final between Spain and Colombia.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

