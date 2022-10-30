Flamingos rewarded with bronze after penalty shootout victory over Germany's U-17

The bronze medal game at the DY Patil Stadium which saw Nigeria score once in the first half thanks to Opeyemi Ajakaye, and add two more in the second following inputs by Amina Bello and Etim Edidiong, saw Bankole Olowookere's side concede three goals to the Germans in the final 17 minutes of the game.

Victory for the Flamingos now becomes Nigeria's best-ever finish at the competition after three quarter-final finishes in the 2010, 2012, and 2014 competitions.

Ajakaye bags first goal of the tournament

The game got off in as early as the fifth minute with Marie Steiner bagging a goal for the Germans, however, a VAR review led to the goal being chalked as Nigeria's goalkeeper Faith Omilana had been fouled prior.

Olowokere's side got back on their feet and eventually got the actual first goal of the game in the 20th minute.

After going on a drought all competition despite her impressive displays, Ajakaye ensured she left India with a goal, finishing off finely past Eve Boettcher. The Flamingoes then saw off the rest of the half with the 1-0 lead.

Omilana save Nigeria's blushes after Germany's comeback

The second half was a bit more chaotic than the first as five goals were recorded within the next 45 minutes.

First, it was Bello who doubled Nigeria's lead three minutes after the restart. Then, the Flamingos made the game 3-0 as substitute Edidiong got herself on the scoresheet.

The Germans then fought back, scoring three inside the final 17 minutes of the game with Jella Viet, Platner Paulina and Loreen Bender, all putting the ball past Omilana before the end of regulation time.

After 3-3 at full-time and the game to be decided by penalties for the third for Nigeria - after USA and Colombia - coach Olowokere opted for Omilana over his preferred Chikamso Jiwuaku.